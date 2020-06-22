Three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at EdenHill Communities, according to facility officials.
None of the employees showed symptoms of the disease and were self-quarantining.
Of these cases, two were part-time employees who hadn’t been on campus since their exposure, according to Terry Jackson, EdenHill’s director of independent living. The third employee has since received a negative test and has been cleared to return to work.
Citing privacy regulations, Jackson said he was unable to provide specific information about the individuals.
Jackson said the facility has shared information about the positive tests with staff members, residents and their representatives.
“We will continue to implement stringent screening measures as the health and wellness of our residents and the caregiving teams who support them is our top priority,” Jackson said. “Our promise to our staff, residents, families and greater community is to remain honest and transparent. EdenHill’s leadership is in regular communication with local and state public health officials.”
EdenHill employs more than 300 people and cares for around 400 residents and patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.