Texas Health and Human Services officials are asking residents to submit benefit applications and other paperwork online at YourTexasBenefits.com or by the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to reduce foot traffic in the state’s eligibility offices.
HHS administers assistance programs such as Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance food benefits and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance.
Applying online will minimize the potential for staff and public exposure to COVID-19, officials said, while allowing staff to maximize the number of applications they can screen and approve during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We hope to reduce the number of Texans using office services and ask that if you can conduct your business online to please do so at this time,” said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services, in a statement.
Through the website or the mobile app, individuals can create a new account, find their username on an existing account, upload files, update phone numbers and report changes.
“We continue to monitor workload and application rates and have adequate staff who are trained and ready to manage any sudden spike in enrollment for SNAP, Medicaid and WIC,” HHS spokesman Elliott Sprehe said.
Sprehe said the agency has announced several program changes to help people who may be turning to government assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last week, our Texas WIC team, who works hard to ensure families are connected with the resources they need, including nutritious food, expanded the food options for families and updated their app, to reflect the temporary additions of certain food items as well as the permanent addition of canned fruits and vegetables,” he said. We know that nutritious foods help to set the precedent for a healthy life, and can go a long way toward supporting a child’s health and well-being.”
WIC, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, is a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that is available to qualified pregnant women, new mothers and children younger than 5 years.
Expanded food item choices include more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs. Texas WIC is permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package. Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are products eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.
Gov. Greg Abbott this week announced that SNAP recipients will receive the maximum, allowable amount of benefits based on family size. The emergency allotments are authorized for April and May.
SNAP recipients will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by Wednesday for this month’s benefits and by May 15 for next month’s benefits. Recipients do not need to take any further action to receive additional benefits.
Recently, HHS waived renewal requirements for Medicaid and SNAP clients.
HHS also recently established a COVID-19 mental health support line, which has received more than 1,000 calls since its launch. The Houston-based Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD operates the support line.
“Harris Center staff who are answering calls include 22 qualified mental health professionals and seven master level licensed practitioners,” Sprehe said. “Operators are available in Spanish and all operators are trained in psychological first aid and trauma-informed care.”
Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.
For questions about HHS programs, dial 2-1-1 and select option 2. Individuals can also dial 2-1-1 to find information about local community resources such as financial assistance for utilities or rent and food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling, utility payment assistance and senior services.
To check benefit amounts, recipients can visit YourTexasBenefits.com or call the Lone Star Help Desk at 1-800-777-7EBT (1-800-777-7328).
