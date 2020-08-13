Preparations continue for the return of New Braunfels native Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo “Willie” Perez following his tragic death last month.
Perez died July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California that also took the lives of eight other Marines.
According to city officials, Perez is expected to arrive at San Antonio International Airport at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies will provide a full police escort for his return to New Braunfels, with the procession expected to arrive in the city around noon.
Once in New Braunfels, the procession will turn onto South Seguin Avenue and proceed through the Main Plaza before arriving at Zoeller Funeral Home on Landa Street.
Two ladder trucks from the New Braunfels Fire Department will set up at the South Seguin Avenue entrance onto the Main Plaza, creating an arch with a large United States Flag hanging between the ladders.
Additional fire apparatus from New Braunfels and other surrounding fire agencies will park at intersections along Seguin Avenue from I-35 to the Main Plaza.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said he is encouraging residents to show their support for Perez by flying flags at half-staff from dawn until dusk Saturday.
"The loss of this hometown hero is tragic," Brockman said. "This is an opportunity for our community to show our respect and appreciation to Lance Cpl. Perez and his family for his ultimate sacrifice."
Drivers along the procession route should expect delays, according to city officials.
Officials are asking those planning on viewing the procession as it makes its way through New Braunfels to do so safely by avoiding parking or standing in such a way that blocks traffic. Officials are also asking residents to practice social distancing and, when that is not possible, wear a mask.
Funeral services for Perez are still pending and will be announced once those arrangements have been finalized.
New Braunfels City Council members are expected to honor Perez and his family with a proclamation ceremony during the Aug. 24 council meeting.
