With senior quarterback Aiden Baumann playing the role of distributor, New Braunfels’ offense torched San Marcos for a 49-30 victory Friday night at home in the 2021 season debut for both teams.
The Unicorns (1-0) scored touchdowns on each of their final six drives of the game as they improved to 9-0 all-time against the Rattlers.
“A lot of different players made plays, and our quarterback played well tonight,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said. “The biggest thing was we had no turnovers.”
Baumann was sensational in his varsity debut at signal caller, as he went 12 of 16 passing for 300 yards and five TDs. Meanwhile, explosive wide receivers Lance Beeghley and Landon Marsh each eclipsed the 100-yard mark while hauling in two scores apiece.
“I feel like it really clicked,” Baumann said of the offense. “That first quarter, we were working out the jitters to start the season — and we were able to work them out together.”
Baumann helped the Unicorns grab a 21-9 edge at halftime after tossing TD passes of 32 and 26 yards to Beeghley and Jake Vaughn that helped New Braunfels rally from a 9-7 deficit following the first quarter.
However, San Marcos remained on the Unicorns’ heels in the third period after taking the second-half kickoff and driving 79 yards in 12 plays to pull within 21-16 thanks to a 1-yard TD plunge from Kanui Guidry.
From there, New Braunfels’ offense took over and erupted for 28 points in the final stanza to pull away.
Baumann hit Beeghley on a slant pattern for a 14-yard score, and after Guidry broke loose for a 64-yard TD the other way, Baumann and Marsh provided two more haymakers.
The duo connected for a pair of 39-yard scores that electrified the crowd and effectively iced the victory. The first saw Marsh take a short pass and weave through the Rattlers’ entire defense on his way to the goal line, and the second featured even more breakaway speed from the junior wideout.
“He’s a great athlete,” Baumann said. “I just get it in his hands and let him go.”
The final score of the night came courtesy of Tyree Johnson, who jetted up the gut for a 13-yard score late in the fourth.
“We had some pretty good execution all around from different players, so that’s encouraging to see,” Mangold said. “I think our offensive line got better as the game went along.”
The Unicorns seized their first lead late in the opening quarter when Marsh took a jet sweep in stride and glided into the end zone from 6 yards away. New Braunfels went up 7-3 after Kade Wenzel applied the extra point.
Back came the Rattlers, who used an 87-yard pass play from DeLeon to Nathan Henry down the sideline to escape the shadow of their own goal posts. Five plays later, Jake Rodriguez-Scholz burrowed his way into the end zone from 1 yard out, but the ensuing extra point missed.
Another San Marcos drive reached the red zone minutes later, but more kicking woes kept the Rattlers from increasing their 9-7 edge. Joseph Mendoza, who drilled a 31-yard boot to open the game’s scoring, saw his second attempt partially blocked by the Unicorns’ Jacob Redding.
New Braunfels took over at its own 20 and took advantage of two San Marcos penalties while putting together a four-play scoring drive. Beeghley capped the march by beating his defender to the inside and snagging a 32-yard dart from Baumann while sprinting across the goal line.
The Unicorns’ defense gave the ball right back to Baumann and the offense moments later after defensive lineman Layton Ladd dropped into coverage and picked off DeLeon to set New Braunfels up with prime field position.
Baumann came out firing and found Beeghley for a 29-yard strike, and on the very next snap, the quarterback rolled to his right to buy time before firing the ball to Vaughn, who alertly cut back toward the middle of the field to snatch a 26-yard TD pass.
Wenzel’s extra point put New Braunfels up 21-9 at intermission despite the Unicorns being outgained 305 yards to 198 in the first half.
Red zone efficiency was a big factor, as New Braunfels tallied TDs on every single one of its trips beyond San Marcos’ 25-yard line, while the Rattlers left more than a few points on the board. San Marcos continued to pile on more yardage in the second half, but the Unicorns’ offense answered the bell time and again.
New Braunfels’ Ryker Purdy finished with 83 yards on 14 carries to lead the ground game, while Marsh had three grabs for 132 yards and Beeghly added five catches for 102 yards. Vaughn tallied a pair of receptions for 36 yards.
New Braunfels is now set to prepare for the annual Guadalupe River Bowl, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
