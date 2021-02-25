SEGUIN — This past season, Canyon was able to capture its first district championship on the gridiron since 1995 thanks to a big assist from the neighboring Seguin Matadors.
Now it appears the Cougars’ search for a new head coach has also received a boost courtesy of the Mats.
Canyon High School principal Dustin Davisson announced Thursday that the Comal ISD board of trustees will be recommending Seguin’s Travis Bush as the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at CHS during its next meeting. Bush has spent the last five seasons at the helm of the Matadors’ football program and compiled a 23-29 overall record with three playoff appearances and two district titles — the most recent being a shared championship in District 12-5A-I with Canyon and Dripping Springs during the 2020 season.
“[Bush] has done a tremendous job at revamping their football program,” Davisson wrote in a letter to the Canyon community. “In 2018, he led them to their first winning season and district championship in 12 years, and has continued the winning tradition for the past two seasons. In addition, this past season he had the most academic all-district players in the history of the school.”
Bush took over a beleaguered Seguin program in 2016 and went to work rebuilding it with his high-octane spread attack on offense. The Matadors went 2-8 in both 2016 and 2017 but broke through for a 7-4 season in 2018 that included Seguin’s first district title since 2006.
Seguin was 5-6 in 2019 but bounced back with a 7-3 campaign this past year while averaging 52 points per game.
Prior to arriving at Seguin, Bush served as a collegiate assistant coach at UTSA, the University of Houston, Texas State and TCU. He also served an an assistant for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in 2015.
“We are excited at the prospect of having Coach Bush join the Cougar Nation,” Davisson said. “His experience as a college and NFL coach, along with his success at the high school level make him an excellent fit for Canyon High School.”
Davisson said a “meet-the-coach night” will be planned in the near future to give Canyon parents and student-athletes an opportunity to meet Bush.
Seguin ISD superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez said he’s grateful for all that Bush has done for the Matadors since taking the reins in 2016.
“Coach Bush committed five years to the Seguin ISD athletic program, specifically Matador football, while effectively improving the image and quality of the program along the way,” Gutierrez said. “I appreciate the positive impact he has made on students and the Seguin community during his tenure.”
