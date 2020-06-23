While it’s not on Thursday’s agenda, Comal County Commissioners will address significant spikes in COVID-19 cases — and preventive measures ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.
The county confirmed another 52 cases, with another 21 probable, on Tuesday — increasing the total to 419, including 235 reported since June 16.
County Judge Sherman Krause discussed possible actions during his bi-weekly conference call with county leaders on Tuesday. The county’s Office of Public Health closed Monday after two employees tested positive for coronavirus, which also briefly shuttered county tax offices two weeks ago.
On Monday, Krause only promised to discuss if Comal joins Bexar, Travis, Hays and other Texas counties now requiring masks for customers and employees of businesses. He and city of New Braunfels officials promised to study all virus prevention measures and announce plans later in the week.
Krause said that includes stricter enforcement at county parks and Canyon Lake boat ramps, which will be rife with visitors enjoying the July 4 holiday weekend. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Canyon Lake said Tuesday it will temporarily close recreation areas on weekends at Canyon Lake due to safety and environmental concerns.
"In recent weeks, large crowds have been gathering in and around Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail. The size of the crowds has caused concern for public safety and negative impacts to the environment,” said Javier Pérez, USACE’s Canyon Lake manager, who said the effort to minimize COVID-19 spread asked customers follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines after parks were reopened in May.
“The recent crowds at Overlook Park and the Guadalupe Trail have not been in compliance with those COVID-19 CDC guidelines,” said Pérez, who added the Guadalupe Trail parking lot will close Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays, though the parking lot providing access to the ADA fishing pier will remain open. County officials had no reaction on Tuesday.
Commissioners are now reviewing departmental budget requests they received from County Auditor Jessie Rahe on Monday.
They will review the requests ahead of a July 9 budget workshop. The county’s $110.9 million 2020 budget has been in effect since Jan. 1 and funded by the 2019 combined tax rate of 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to include the reading of a letter retrieved from the city of New Braunfels’ 125th anniversary time capsule. After receiving the weekly COVID-19 update, citizen comments and reports from department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
Acceptance of road and drainage improvements for roads in five sections of the Veramendi development; roads into the county road system for maintenance; executions of various improvements within public right-of-way and releases of associated surety bonds.
The county’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by ABIP, P.C.
Agreements with Dr. Dorothy Overman to continue county public health emergency preparedness services; Comal Independent School District for sheriff’s office deputies as school resource officers during the 2020-21 school year; purchases of CCSO equipment through the Federal Asset Sharing Fund; agreements with companies successfully bidding to provide road materials and other county services.
Line-item budget transfers to fund bulletproof vests for the Precinct 3 constable’s office and purchases of projectors used by the CCSO and jail administration.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
