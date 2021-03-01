The regional percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients has dipped to its lowest level since late November.

On Monday, the percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county Trauma Service Area P, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 8.31%, the lowest figure since the Nov. 23 rate of 7.27%.

At least 563 patients in the region were hospitalized on Monday, with 115 staffed ICU beds available.

The rate is well below the 15% threshold, which triggers occupancy reductions for businesses and mandates bar closures when it exceeds that rate for seven days.

On Sunday, there were at least 5,696 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. State health officials reported 11,259 available staffed hospital beds, including 904 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 8.4% of total hospital beds statewide.

Of the county's 244 active cases, 41 patients were hospitalized on Monday, which remained steady from Friday's report. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 28 COVID-19 patients, with nine of those in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.

Comal County health officials reported 39 new cases of the virus on Monday morning, with 29 of those confirmed cases and 10 probable.

Confirmed cases are detected through more accurate molecular tests, while probable cases are detected through rapid-result antigen tests.

Health officials reported 28 recoveries on Monday, bringing that total to 8,586.

Twenty-three of the new cases come from New Braunfels, with 11 coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, four from south of Canyon Lake and one from north of it.

Broken down by age, 13 cases come from people in their 30s and 40s, 10 from people in their 50 and 60s, eight from people under 20, five for people 70 and older and three from people in their 20s

County officials have reported 9,122 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 2.3 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 356,889 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.

The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 46.88%, but health officials say the molecular rate can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it.

The antigen positivity rate was 11.81%.

As of Monday morning, public health has received reports of 65,305 tests conducted, with 4,802 confirmed cases, 4,301 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.

Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

Public health has administered more than 8,400 Moderna vaccinations so far during six mass vaccination events. Plans call for administering 4,000 second doses Tuesday and Wednesday.

The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics.

Officials ask people to respond to calls as soon as possible.

County officials are also requesting people on the standby list who receive emails, and that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.

People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.

Walmart and Sam's Club has begun administering vaccines at select locations across the state.

Walmart's scheduler can be found by visiting Walmart.com/covidvaccine. Sam's Club's scheduler can be found by visiting SamsClub.com/covid.

A membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam's Club.

CVS Health has begun to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people at select locations across Texas.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.

H-E-B has also begun vaccinations at select locations. Check the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine regularly for new appointment availability.

As of Saturday, 5.3 million doses have been administered, with 3.5 million people receiving one dose and 1.8 million people, or 6.2% of Texas' population, fully vaccinated.

Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16.

In Comal County, 20,336 people have received one dose, and 8,586 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.

People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.