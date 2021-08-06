The Tokyo Games served as the last hurrah for softball legend and New Braunfels resident Cat Osterman, but another Comal County athlete just recently wrapped up his first Olympic experience.
It just so happens that he has four legs instead of two.
Tsetserleg, aka “Thomas,” is a 14-year-old Trakehner gelding with a knack for showcasing his skills when the pressure begins to mount. Ridden by Boyd Martin, Tsetserleg competed in dressage, cross country and jumping for Team USA during horse eventing, which resulted in a sixth-place overall finish.
Even though the Americans didn’t medal, Tsetserleg’s owners — Christine, Tommie and Thomas Turner of Indian Creek Farm in Bulverde — were proud of his performance.
Christine said her family bought Indian Creek Farm in 2009 and purchased Tsetserleg in 2012 following a visit to her mentor, Dr. Tim Holekamp, in Missouri.
“Dr. Holekamp had wanted me to purchase another horse, but Tsetserleg caught my eye,” Christine said. “He was a 5 year old. When I heard his barn name was Thomas, I felt like it was meant to be.”
Tsetserleg became known for his laid-back personality and excels at the cross country portion of eventing. When it’s time to perform, Christine said his attitude shifts completely.
“Thomas is like Superman,” she said. “He is Clark Kent in the barn and at home, but at a show he turns on the competition. He loves the crowds and is a bit of a ham.”
Inducted into the Horse Stars Hall of Fame in 2020, Tsetserleg’s eventing career took off in 2016 after being paired with Martin, whose parents — American speedskater Toy Dorgan and Australian cross country skier Ross Martin — met during the 1968 Winter Olympics in France.
Martin and Tsetserleg quickly made a name for themselves at some of the largest eventing competitions across the globe, and in 2019, both were chosen to the U.S. Eventing Team for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru. The duo won team and individual gold medals, which qualified Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Martin was actually set to ride another horse this summer in Tokyo, but an injury led to a substitution that saw Tsetserleg make the trip to Japan instead.
“Tokyo has had a hard time of it,” Christine said. “They have really gone out of their way to make the Olympics happen. I am just happy that the athletes — horse and human — are able to compete after all the training they have been doing leading up to this.”
Following Tsetserleg’s return stateside, his training will continue leading up to the 2022 World Equestrian Games in Rome. In 2023, Tsetserleg will try to defend his crown at the Pan American Games in Chile before attempting to return to the Olympic stage for the Paris Games in 2024.
