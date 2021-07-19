New Braunfels city officials are examining various development-related ordinances in an effort to streamline processes that require certain items to appear before city council members for final decision.
Several development-related processes require multiple steps that end with city council consideration.
While some are required by state statute to be considered and decided by the council, such as rezoning and alcohol distance variances, others are required to go to the council by city ordinance.
Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, told council members during their Monday meeting that city staff is reviewing these processes to identify any streamlining opportunities for possible ordinance amendments.
Looney added that some of these processes do not necessarily rise to a level requiring City Council scrutiny and “if there were some subjective appropriate criteria, could be approved by city staff or perhaps a board or commission, all in an effort to reduce the number of process steps and streamline the different pieces of the development process.”
Some processes for consideration could include zoning appeal processes such as temporary mobile storage units, off-site parking plans, and multi-family and non-residential design standards; subdivision platting, such as alternative pedestrian plans, sidewalk waivers and sidewalk escrow requests; and signs, such as temporary street banner appeals, conditional sign permits and sign variances.
Looney said city staff would consult with any boards and commissions affected by any potential ordinance amendment before bringing forward any recommendations to the City Council for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.