The state's electrical grid operator is asking customers and businesses to reduce their electricity usage as much as possible Sunday through Tuesday, as below-freezing temperatures are expected to continue.
The request came from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which said Sunday that conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason, given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures in the state.
"We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a news statement. "At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time."
Here are some tips to reduce electricity use:
Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees.
Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
Avoid using large appliances, such as ovens and washing machines.
Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
ERCOT said it has procedures in place to maintain a reliable electric system during tight grid conditions.
If power reserves drop too low, ERCOT may need to declare an Energy Emergency Alert. There are three levels of emergency alerts, and rotating outages are only implemented as a last resort to maintain the electric system.
New Braunfels Utilities customers who need to report an outage or service issue may call NBU's 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628.
The Texting Outage Notification System allows customers enrolled in the program to report outages and receive notifications about outages in their area by text message.
To enroll, text NBU to 85700, or visit: https://www.nbutexas.com/report-an-outage. To take advantage of this service, the customer must have their mobile number associated with their account.
Officials also said NBU offices and drive-through would be closed Tuesday. Plans already called for NBU offices to be closed Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday.
The main NBU Customer Service phone line, 830-629-8400, will be open during regular operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to take customer calls. NBU asks that customers be patient as there might be considerable hold times.
Customers can make payments via the following convenient options: online at nbutexas.com; pay-by-phone, 844-863-7360.; Western Union convenience pay service at H-E-B stores throughout Comal County or Arlan's Market and Ace Cash Express, in New Braunfels and the NBU night drop, located at 263 Main Plaza, just off of the drive-through.
