Four more Comal County residents recently died from COVID-19, said county officials, who reported 146 new cases and 170 recoveries from the coronavirus on Thursday.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a Canyon Lake woman in her 80s on Aug. 27 and a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Aug. 26 at New Braunfels hospitals. Two New Braunfels women in their 80s succumbed; one at home on Aug. 27 and the other in a New Braunfels hospital on Aug. 17.
The county said the newest cases – 75 confirmed and 71 probable – increased the total to 15,934 since the pandemic began locally in March 2020. Of those, two infants under 12 months were among the 48 for the under-20 age range, an all-time high.
Active cases dipped to 1,440, compared to 1,468 the day before, including 29 Comal County residents now hospitalized. There are 87 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, which have a mix of county residents and non-residents, with 25 in intensive care units and 17 on ventilators.
The county estimated 98% of those locally hospitalized are unvaccinated, with some Comal patients being treated in hospitals outside the county.
There are now 9,007 confirmed cases and 6,903 probable cases. Thirteen of the new cases were aged in their 20s; 43 are in their 30s and 40s; 32 are in their 50s and 60s; and 10 are 70 or older.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties remained steady at 19.36%.
Comal County residents have completed 150,188 tests for the virus. The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate is 13.64% and its antigen rate at 6.97%.
Third doses available
The Comal County Public Health is taking appointments for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, including a third dose of either vaccine for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Those who received second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at least four weeks ago are eligible for third doses of their meet one more of the following criteria:
- Have received active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received organ transplants and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplants within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- In active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress an immune response
Those who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used. No additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently recommended.
Third doses should not be confused with boosters, which are not yet available.
The county urges residents to talk with their healthcare providers on their medical conditions and whether additional doses are appropriate for them. Those seeking appointments can call the county health department at 830-221-1150.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12.
Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas. To vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers through the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s State Mobile Vaccine Program, call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3. Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a visit from the mobile vaccine team.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
