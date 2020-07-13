Comal County's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 29, with officials announcing seven new deaths on Monday morning.
Three of them were residents of Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels. One was a man in his 80s who died in a New Braunfels hospital on Tuesday but wasn't reported to the office of public health until Friday evening. Another was a man in his 80s who died Saturday at the facility. The third was a woman in her 90s who died Sunday at the facility.
The other four all died in New Braunfels hospitals and include a man in his 80s from the north side of Canyon Lake who died Friday, a man in his 60s from New Braunfels who died Friday, a man in his 70s from the south side of Canyon Lake who died Friday and a woman in her 50s from New Braunfels who died Saturday.
County health officials said it's not yet known whether they had any underlying medical conditions.
County officials also released information on COVID-19 cases in long-term residential care facilities. Those facilities have seen the largest amounts of deaths over the last week.
To help support local nursing homes battling outbreaks, the emergency management offices of Comal County and the city of New Braunfels have established a resource center at New Braunfels City Hall where long-term residential health care facilities who need personal protective equipment and other resources can call 830-221-4618 to request them.
The numbers the county reported on Monday include:
River Gardens, New Braunfels: 80 cases (58 residents, 22 staff), 1 death, 3 hospitalized
Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 58 cases (32 residents, 26 staff), 3 hospitalized
The Heights of Bulverde: 57 cases (33 residents, 24 staff), 6 deaths
Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 48 cases (32 residents, 16 staff), 7 deaths, 3 hospitalized
Hope Hospice, New Braunfels: 7 cases (staff)
Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff), 1 death
Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 3 cases (staff)
EdenHill, New Braunfels: 2 cases, both hospice workers
Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 1 case (staff)
Advanced Home Health Services: 1 case (staff)
Cases announced Tuesday
The Office of Public Health will update weekend test and case numbers on Tuesday. The office has reopened to the public 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only. Those needing non-coronavirus-related services, such as immunizations, can call 830-221-1150.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
