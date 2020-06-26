New Braunfels city leaders will resume using Zoom video conferencing to conduct its slate of city council meetings.
The meetings will continue to be held regularly on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, with a special meeting scheduled for Monday to make up for the most recent city council meeting that was postponed due to a possible COVID-19 infection.
“City business must continue, but it must be done safely for everyone involved,” New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said. “Therefore, city council members and city staff will resume conducting meetings remotely. In the interest of transparency and safety, we will individually join the meeting from our homes as we adhere to state and local health and safety guidelines.”
There are two upcoming city council meetings on the calendar.
A special city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday. The link to that Zoom meeting is www.nbtexas.org/citycouncil. Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call: 888-475-4499 (toll-free) or 877-853-5257 (toll-free) and use webinar ID: 891 4086 1181.
At that meeting, council members are expected to hold a public hearing and consider an initial reading of an ordinance that would allow open mesh screen pool enclosures in home back yards.
The city’s current development standards consider such a structure as an extension of the main house requiring the screened enclosure to comply with the rear setback requirements of the house, typically 20 feet.
That makes the enclosures virtually impossible to construct on typical residential lots, mainly when pools are closer to the rear property line.
Stacy Snell, the city’s planning manager, told council members during a meeting earlier this month the city has seen an increase in requests from residents wishing to construct screened enclosures around their swimming pools.
“They’re all mesh, and they’re common in Florida and other southern states that have issues with flying pests,” Snell said. “People like to enjoy their back yards.”
According to Snell, the proposed development standards for screened enclosures are based upon research of various city codes within Florida and discussions with the city’s building official.
The proposed development standards would allow all mesh screen enclosures to be attached to the rear of a house and only be required to maintain a 5-foot setback along the interior side and rear property lines.
Standards limiting the height of the mesh structure, so it’s not seen from the street in front of a house, as well as proper maintenance, have also been included in the proposed ordinance.
Also, during the meeting, the council is expected to issue a proclamation recognizing LGBTQ Pride Month.
Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, is expected to deliver a presentation regarding tourism promotional needs.
City Manager Robert
Camareno will also present an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.
On Monday, council members will also discuss and consider approving:
A contract with Sullivan Contracting Services under Choice Partners Cooperative Contract for the restoration of the façade walls around the downtown restroom facility to include vegetation removal, pressure washing, mortar repair and painting and authority for the city manager to approve any changes up to the contingency amount for project expenditures.
A purchase with Angel Armor, LLC for bulletproof vests for the New Braunfels Police Department utilizing U.S. Department of Justice fiscal year 2019 bulletproof vest partnership program grant funding and the appropriate budget amendment.
Arts Commission recommendations for allocating grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various arts organizations of the city and authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for the purpose of disbursement and use of funding.
Heritage Commission recommendations for allocating grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various heritage organizations of the city and authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with the organizations for the purpose of disbursement and use of funding.
Roof replacement at Westside Community Center by A-Lert Roof Systems, on behalf of the New Braunfels Public Library, utilizing Community Development Block Grant program funding.
The appointment of Councilmember Harry Bowers to be the chair of the Mayor’s Higher Education Task Force.
The second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the limited purpose annexation of approximately 9.7 acres of land, consisting of Lots 1 through 7, Veramendi Precinct 15A Neighborhood Center Subdivision.
The second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow the short term rental of both dwelling units in a two-family structure at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
Discuss and consider a waiver to Section 118-49 of the Subdivision Platting Ordinance to not require sidewalk construction along IH-35 and Stolte Road for the Stolte Subdivision.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on July 13. The Zoom link and other information about that meeting will be included on the agenda when it is posted at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.
City Council agendas can be viewed online on the city’s website. All city council meetings, including those using video conference, can still be seen live online and on television through the city website, Spectrum Channel 21 or U-verse Channel 99.
“As always, the public can join the city council meeting to watch, listen or discuss topics on the posted agenda,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “Members of the public that would like to participate in the city council meeting or wish to speak on a specific agenda item can still do so via Zoom video conference. We ask that residents enter their email address, full name, and observe meeting protocols and customs during the meeting.”
Anyone wishing to provide communications to council members for something not on the agenda, can do so before the meeting begins by email at citizencomments@nbtexas.org, by voicemail at 830-221-4299 or online at www.nbtexas.org/comment.
The emails, voicemails and messages will be distributed council members prior to meetings.
Residents with questions regarding COVID-19 can call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-221-4222.
