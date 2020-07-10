On Tuesday, Comal County voters will not be limited to voting in their registered precincts and may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
COMAL COUNTY
• Precincts 101, 401: Comal County Senior Center, 655 Landa Street, New Braunfels.
• Precincts 102, 106, 405: Mammen Family Public Library, Meeting Room A, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde.
• Precincts 103, 107, 203, 207: Christ Our King Anglican Church, Fellowship Hall, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels.
• Precincts 104, 105, 108, 402: Tye Preston Memorial Library, Meeting Room, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake.
• Precincts 201, 202, 301: Westside Community Center Gym, 2932 S. Interstate 35, New Braunfels.
• Precincts 204, 206, 208: Comal County Bulverde Annex, JP 2 Courtroom, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde.
• Precinct 205: Jay F. Feibelman Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge.
• Precincts 302, 303: Comal County Courthouse, Room 101, 100 Main Plaza, New Braunfels.
• Precincts 304, 305, 306: New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, 734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 403, North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N. Cranes Mill Road, Canyon Lake.
• Precincts 404, 406: Christ Presbyterian Church Auditorium, 1620 Common Street, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 407, River Chase Clubhouse, 436 River Chase Way, New Braunfels.
GUADALUPE
COUNTY
On Tuesday, Guadalupe County voters may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
• VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney.
• VC 4, Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin.
• VC 5, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Court, 2405 E. U.S. 90, Seguin.
• VC 6, Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury.
• VC 7, Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM 621, Staples.
• VC 8, Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. Hwy. 80, Luling.
• VC 10, Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels.
• VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney.
• VC 14, Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin.
• VC 15, American Legion Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury, Seguin.
• VC 16, Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Dr., Geronimo.
• VC 17, St. Joseph’s Mission, 5093 Redwood Rd., San Marcos.
• VC 18, Soel Venue, 112 W. Donegan St., Seguin.
• VC 20, The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin.
• VC 21, Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Rd., Santa Clara.
• VC 22, Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo.
• VC 23, Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Rd., Schertz.
• VC 24, Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Dr., Schertz.
• VC 25, Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Dr., Selma.
• VC 27, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett St., Marion.
• VC 28, Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz.
• VC 29, Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz.
• VC 30, Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Dr., Cibolo.
• VC 31, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center St., Marion.
• VC 32, New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin.
• VC 33, Klein Road Elementary School, 2620 W. Klein Road, New Braunfels.
• VC 34, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo.
GUADALUPE COUNTY NEW BRAUNFELS VOTERS
• VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney.
• VC 10, Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels.
• VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney.
• VC 33, Klein Road Elementary School, 2620 W. Klein Road, New Braunfels.
