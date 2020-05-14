A potent upper-level disturbance will bring chances for showers and storms to South Central Texas and rain-soaked Comal County on Friday into Saturday.
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible across much of the region, National Weather Service forecasters said, with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible late Friday evening overnight into Saturday. Pockets of locally heavy rainfall are also possible, which could produce flooding.
One to 3 inches of rainfall is possible in Comal County, according to NWS Meteorologist Ethan Williams, with isolated pockets seeing a potential 5 inches of rainfall. Williams said the forecast could change as the disturbance comes closer to the region.
“Waking up on Saturday, we’ll continue to see heavy rainfall,” Williams said. “We’ll just have to see how much rain falls and where the heaviest amounts are. Minor road flooding and low water crossings becoming impassible are certainly not out of the question. We’ll just have to see how Saturday morning evolves. As we get into Saturday and overnight Saturday, most of the heavy rainfall should push east.”
The drought-stricken ground is now at least partially waterlogged, and Williams said, “if we were to receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, we suspect that a good portion of that would be runoff.”
Use caution while driving at night in flood-prone areas, and if you don’t have to travel during the heaviest rainfall, stay home. It only takes a lit bit of swift-moving water to wash a car or truck downstream.
“We want to stress our message of ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown,’ especially if we start to see minor flooding issues and low water crossings becoming impassible,” he said.
NWS meteorologists forecast drier conditions Sunday through Tuesday as the disturbance moves away from the area.
The potential storm comes on the heels of a Tuesday storm that moved over the region, which brought heavy rain and caused flash flooding in parts of Comal County, especially around Canyon Lake.
Rain totals from selected areas in a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday, measured by CoCoRaHS volunteers, a grassroots volunteer network of backyard weather observers, were: 10.11 inches, 2.3 miles SSE of Canyon Lake; 9.87 inches, 2.3 miles ESE of Canyon Lake; 7.75 inches, 3.3 miles SW of Canyon Lake; 7.41 inches, 1.7 miles SW of Canyon Lake; 6.91 inches, Canyon Lake; 5.9 inches, 2.5 miles W of Canyon Lake; 5.22 inches, 7.7 miles ENE of Timberwood Park; 5.13 inches, 4.3 mile ESE of Bulverde; 4.95 inches, 10.9 miles NW of New Braunfels; and 3.89 inches, Spring Branch.
The National Weather Service office at New Braunfels Regional Airport received 2.32 inches of rainfall in a 24-period ending at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy rains below Canyon Dam led to runoff into the Guadalupe River that included the portion of the river in New Braunfels, causing minor flooding along River Road and the areas around the Gruene River Bridge.
The river’s level rose to 7.45 feet in that area Tuesday afternoon, just above its 7-foot flood stage, according to NWS.
