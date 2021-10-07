Gregorio waited in a long line of cars wrapped around the Santikos Entertainment theater in Cibolo to pick up donated food from the food bank on Wednesday morning.
He said disability checks from the government are running thin, so being able to not worry about food temporarily is a huge relief.
“I’m disability and I can’t work and I can’t be standing more than 30 minutes,” Gregorio, 59, said. “[The food bank] helps us pay the other bills we need to pay. It helps a lot when you’re not working and lately, the way the news is showing, it says disability people only get a once-a-month check.”
About 400 families signed up for the New Braunfels Food Bank emergency food distribution at Cibolo Crossing on Wednesday.
According to a recent US Department of Agriculture report, nearly 3 million families were unable to provide adequate, nutritious food for their children in 2020, as parents were laid off or faced other challenges during the pandemic.
Two long lines of cars snaked around the movie theater, where masked volunteers in assembly-line fashion picked out food such as squash and sweet potatoes stacked on pallets in boxes.
As of Wednesday morning, that amount of food totaled 84,718 in gross poundage, said NB Food Bank pantry coordinator Jon-Vega Martinez.
“Once COVID hit, I know that there was a big surge,” Martinez said. “We were serving about 2,500 households a month prior to COVID and prior to the pandemic hitting. And then when it hit, we doubled that plus.”
He said now they are seeing about 5,000 to 6,0000 households or families a month. Besides the pandemic, the February winter storms also set back many families.
The next emergency food distribution is Oct. 16 at Oakwood Baptist Church off Loop 337.
As a branch of the San Antonio Food Bank, the New Braunfels leg helps out not only its base town but the greater Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Martinez said having these types of “mega distributions” out in Cibolo or Seguin helps reach people farther from New Braunfels.
Janet, 45, said the distribution helps her family, which is large and her husband is unable to work.
“It’s definitely a stress reliever,” Janet said. “I don’t have to worry about where my next meal is coming from. I work but this still helps out.”
New Braunfels Food Bank executive director Monica Borrego said serving more populations has caused their numbers to go up, including when they helped people affected by hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
Looking ahead, she anticipates an unpredictable holiday season with many more families in need.
“We’re doing a community food drive and anyone who wants to assist is welcome. We need help,” Borrego said. “We’re a little anxious about how the holidays will look like this year, it’s been such an unpredictable past couple of years. Food and funds will help us get through the holidays.”
The food drive will cover Thanksgiving and Christmas, and people can donate food to the New Braunfels Food Bank.
Organizations or groups can also set up their own food drive, and can call Louie Guzman or the headquarters for information.
The food bank will also have its annual Thanksgiving event in partnership with Family Life at the Westside Community Center and the Tree of Life Church.
In the past they served about 500 families, but last year they served almost double.
The food bank also does home deliveries including prepared meals during Thanksgiving. Christmas deliveries are food items that can be prepared by the family.
“We reach out to community volunteers who can drive or sort food,” Borrego said. “We’ll take all the help we can get in our kitchen.”
A dollar buys the food bank a pound of food, and Borrego says they need all the help they can get.
“We’re still in response mode,” Borrego said. “That hasn’t gone away.”
