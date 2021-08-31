August will end as the worst month for Comal County COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began nearly 18 months ago.
County officials on Tuesday reported 156 new cases — 107 confirmed and 49 probable — for a record 1,557 active virus cases and 15,659 total since the pandemic began locally in March 2020. Two recent deaths reported Tuesday increased that overall total to 371.
Officials confirmed the death of a Spring Branch man in his 80s in a San Antonio hospital Aug. 23 and the death of a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Aug. 25 at a New Braunfels hospital.
Between July 30 and Tuesday, the county totaled 3,082 new cases and 36 deaths. The month ended with 759 more active cases than the 798 reported July 30, but 2,287 recoveries ended the month with 13,731 overall.
The month saw single-day records for new cases and confirmed cases (218 and 170, respectively on Aug. 18); patients in county hospitals (109 on Aug. 17) and on ventilators (20 on Aug. 27). All surpassed marks during the peaks of the two previous surges in January 2021 and July 2020.
There are now 8,838 confirmed cases and 6,797 probable cases. Twenty-six of the new cases are aged under 20; 21 are in their 20s; 60 are in their 30s and 40s; 36 are in their 50s and 60s; and 13 are 70 or older.
There are 73 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, which include a mix of county residents and non-residents; some local patients have been treated in hospitals outside the county.
Of the total, 19 are in intensive care and 14 are on ventilators. The county estimated 98% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties edged back up to 19.16%, up slightly from Monday but still under the monthly high of 22.05% on Aug. 25.
After 1,442 more tests upped the county total to 146,601 overall, Comal’s seven-day positivity molecular rate dropped to 14.8% on Tuesday, down from Monday’s 19.25%. The antigen rate edged down from 9.97% to 9.73%.
Third doses available
The Comal County Public Health is now taking appointments for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, including a third dose of either vaccine for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
“COVID numbers are at an all-time high and getting vaccinated is still our best shield against the virus. We encourage those who have not received the vaccine to consider it,” said Cheryl Fraser, county public health director. “Individuals who are immunocompromised and qualify for the third dose are now eligible to receive it. The hospitals are finding that most of the COVID patients are unvaccinated and very ill.”
Those who received second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at least four weeks ago are eligible for third doses of their meet one more of the following criteria:
- Have received active cancer treatments for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received organ transplants and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplants within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- In active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response
Those who received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine series, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used. No additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently recommended.
Cary Zayas, the county’s public information officer, said only three residents received third-dose vaccines last week at the public health office. She said third doses should not be confused with boosters, which are not yet available.
“All doses are the exact same vaccines, but the third dose is only for the immunocompromised,” she said. “When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces that boosters can be available to the general public, even those who received third doses would be eligible for those as well.”
For more, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.
The county urges residents to talk with their healthcare providers on their medical conditions and whether additional doses are appropriate for them. Those seeking appointments can call the county health department at 830-221-1150.
Vaccines
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas. To vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers through the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s State Mobile Vaccine Program, call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3. Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a visit from the mobile vaccine team.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
