Comal County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to sharply decline, as active cases dropped below 300 for the first time since mid-November and 44 new cases and four backlogged cases increased the overall total to 8,959.
There were 299 active cases reported Wednesday, the lowest since 290 were reported Nov. 16. Another 113 recoveries followed the 306 reported Tuesday, which increased total recoveries to 8,376.
Of the 48 recent cases, 39 are confirmed and nine are probable. There were no new deaths after six reported Monday increased that total to 284 overall. There are now 60 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, with 33 in area hospitals that included nine in intensive care units and seven on ventilators.
The percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was 11.67% in Trauma Service Area P, the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Of the newest cases, 40 are from the New Braunfels area, with seven from Bulverde/Spring Branch and one from south of Canyon Lake. Seventeen are people in their 50s and 60s; 16 are in their 30s and 40s; six are in their 20s and five are under 20. Only four are 70 or older.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 42.47% for the more accurate molecular test, which officials say is skewed because fewer are using it. The rate for the quicker, but less accurate antigen test stood at 5.08%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment with testing done on Tuesday and Friday and an appointment is required.
The county health department held second-shot vaccine clinics on Wednesday at the civic center. It has yet to reopen a waiting list for residents to sign up for vaccination.
