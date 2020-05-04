COVID Testing Site

Texas Military Department members put on personal protective equipment before they conduct coronavirus testing at Canyon High School on Thursday, April 30, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung

 Mikala Compton

Comal County officials confirmed two more COVID-19 recoveries over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 41, and had no reports of new positive cases.

Officials said Monday that the county now has 11 active cases, with four of those being hospitalized, and the rest isolating at home. The county has had 6 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 839 tests conducted with 58 positives, 723 negatives and 58 results still pending.

COVID-19 resources

Information about COVID-19 is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19

Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.