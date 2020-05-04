Comal County officials confirmed two more COVID-19 recoveries over the weekend, bringing the county's total to 41, and had no reports of new positive cases.
Officials said Monday that the county now has 11 active cases, with four of those being hospitalized, and the rest isolating at home. The county has had 6 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
The Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 839 tests conducted with 58 positives, 723 negatives and 58 results still pending.
COVID-19 resources
Information about COVID-19 is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
