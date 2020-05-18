A resident in their 70s from the north side of Canyon Lake is Comal County's 71st case of COVID-19, officials said Monday morning. The patient is self-isolating.

As of Monday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,223 tests, with 71 positive, 1,078 negative and 74 results still pending.

Of the 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 26 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 12 from the Bulverde area, 12 from north of Canyon Lake, 7 from eastern Comal County, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County and 1 from central Comal County.

County officials said 545 people have received COVID-19 antibody tests at the Office of Public Health. Of those, seven have tested positive, indicating they had been infected with the novel coronavirus at some point in the past, with some results still pending.

With six deaths and 56 recoveries, the county now has nine active COVID-19 cases, one of which remains hospitalized.

Nursing home testing

Meanwhile, the Office of Public Health is helping to coordinate testing of the county’s nursing homes this week to comply with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that 100 percent of the state’s nursing home residents and staff be tested.

New Braunfels and Bulverde Spring Branch firefighters will be conducting the tests Tuesday through Friday. Assisted living and standalone memory care facilities are not included in testing criteria issued by Texas Health and Human Services; only residents and staff in long-term care facilities will be tested.

“When the governor issued his order last week, we immediately began working proactively to ensure Comal County’s nursing home residents are tested,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “We are grateful to the New Braunfels and Bulverde Spring Branch fire departments, as well as our laboratory partner CPL, which will process the tests.”

In all, fire crews will test residents at five long-term care facilities in the county, one in Bulverde and four in New Braunfels; a fifth New Braunfels facility has agreed to ensure its own tests are conducted. The six facilities comprise about 1,300 patients and staff, all of whom should be tested by the end of the week, Fraser said.

“These are among the most vulnerable members of our community,” she said. “Conducting this testing will help give us a better picture of whether COVID-19 is in our nursing facilities.”

COVID-19 information

Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.

Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.