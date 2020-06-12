Children At Risk applied 2018-19 school year data from 5,759 Texas public schools and 584 in the San Antonio region (Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Medina counties), to assign grades and state rankings to these area schools (*-regional top 10):
Grade, school, state rank:
NBISD
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
A — Seele Elementary (286)
B+ — Walnut Springs Elementary (680)
B+ — County Line Elementary (781)
B+ — Veramendi Elementary (871)
B — Carl Schurz Elementary (1192)
B- — Voss Farms Elementary (1433)
B- — Lamar Elementary (1795)
C — Klein Road Elementary (2709)
D — Memorial Elementary (3576)
Middle Schools
B+ — Oak Run Middle (592)
B — New Braunfels Middle (842)
High Schools
A- — NBHS Ninth Grade Center (231)
B — New Braunfels HS(504)
COMAL ISD
Elementary Schools
A+ — Hoffmann Lane Elementary* (67)
A+ — Timberwood Park Elementary* (122)
B+ — Bill Brown Elementary (566)
B+ — Rahe Bulverde Elementary (703
B+ — M H Specht Elementary (757)
B+ — Oak Creek Elementary (764)
B+ — Johnson Ranch Elementary (784)
B+ — Garden Ridge Elementary (873)
B+ — Indian Springs Elementary(891)
B+ — Arlon Seay Elementary (960)
B — Kinder Ranch Elementary(1016)
B- — Mountain Valley Elementary (1398)
B- — Rebecca Creek Elementary (1407)
C+ — Startzville Elementary (2240)
C — Morningside Elementary (2453)
C — Clear Spring Elementary (2461)
C — Freiheit Elementary (2481)
C- — Goodwin Frazier Elementary (2732)
Middle Schools
A — Smithson Valley Middle*(169)
A — Pieper Ranch Middle* (205)
A- — Church Hill Middle (243)
A- — Spring Branch Middle (265)
B+ — Mountain Valley Middle (355)
B+ — Danville Middle (585)
B — Canyon Middle (722)
High School
A- — Memorial Early College High* (171)
B+ — Smithson Valley High (275)
B+ — Canyon High (415)
B- — Canyon Lake High (699)
Source: Children At Risk’s 2020 Texas School Guide
