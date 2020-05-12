The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, also known as the Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over the New Braunfels, San Antonio and Austin areas Wednesday as part of “Operation America Strong.”
Flyovers in the San Antonio area will start at 1:20 p.m. and last about 35 minutes. A flight path released Tuesday showed the formation flying over New Braunfels around 1:55 p.m.
Flyovers in Austin will start at 2:40 p.m. and last about 25 minutes.
The formation flight’s date and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements.
“We are honored to extend our gratitude to Texans in San Antonio and Austin, who have been working hard to keep their communities safe,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader, in a statement. “We want Texans to look up to see the display of American resolve and know that the American spirit will prevail beyond this difficult time in our nation.”
The flyover was initially scheduled for Tuesday before a forecast calling for storms pushed the tribute by one day.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning under cloudy skies, gradually becoming mostly sunny.
According to its website, the Thunderbirds squadron is an Air Combat Command unit composed of eight pilots — including six demonstration pilots — four support officers, four civilians and more than 100 enlisted personnel performing in almost 30 job specialties.
Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 6 high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.
Residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during the event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.
