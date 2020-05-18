New Braunfels' bars and tattoo studios are back in business, but under restrictions due to continuing coronavirus concerns.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the second phase of reopening the Lone Star State's economy on Monday, which includes allowing bars to open Friday and tattoo studios and remaining personal care services to open immediately, both under a 25% capacity restriction. Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcasting, skating rinks and aquariums can also open their doors Friday.

Breweries, wineries and wine tasting rooms are also included under the new guidelines.

Philip Nauert, co-owner of Calahan's Pub & Pizza, said he would meet soon with the managerial staff to determine reopening plans for the bar.

"I'm glad that we're doing this, but we have to be careful about it," Nauert said. "As long as we're careful about it — I mean all of us, not just my bar, but in the entire state — we need to work methodically, get it right and not rush into this."

Like other businesses that are reopening in Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers and employees must follow the protocols laid out by state health officials.

Some of those restrictions include that customers must be seated at a table and no more than six people may sit at a table, and bar owners must physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so that customers can't sit at the bar or order at the bar. Tables and chairs must be installed to maintain social distancing and may not be moved.

Austin Hanna, owner of Double Schotts Sports Bar & Grill!, said he's ready to get back to business after a two-month closure.

"It's been an interesting two months being shut down and our employees having to take on unemployment," Hanna said. "It's not just a bar and restaurant that people are coming to. It's an establishment that our local friends and family come to. They come in to forget about their personal problems, hang out with their buddies and enjoy life versus not having that. My staff is ready. Our guests are excited to come back, and they're telling us to keep a table reserved for them."

Hanna added that the dining room with full kitchen services opened Monday.

Last week, Abbott cleared the way for cosmetology salons, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning establishments to open. Tattoo studios were not part of that list, but the establishments will open their doors this week under the second phase of the state's reopening timetable.

+2 Bars back in business under new orders New Braunfels and Comal County officials are reviewing but supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s ord…

"It's a blessing," said Greg Nicola, co-owner of Elysian Hair & Tattoo Studios. "We're lucky that we're in the state that we're in. There's going to be a lot of people who are going to continue suffering during this. In our situation, we're grateful and thankful and excited about getting back to earning an income."

During the Monday press conference, Abbott said he would allow restaurants to operate at 50% capacity starting Friday, up from 25% that's permitted currently.

Interactive amusement venues, such as video arcades, amusement parks and water parks, remain closed for now.

Businesses in office buildings were allowed to open Monday with the greater of five or fewer individuals or 25% of the total office workforce.

Gyms, exercise facilities and exercise also opened Monday at 25% occupancy, as well as non-essential manufacturing services.

Retail stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters were allowed to reopen earlier this month in a limited capacity as part of the reopening plan.