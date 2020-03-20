New Braunfels Utilities on Wednesday said it will suspend late payment penalties and disconnections as the world wrestles with the coronavirus pandemic.
The local utility is also limiting access to its facilities.
“Until further notice, each NBU facility is limiting access to authorized personnel only to help protect our community and to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” NBU officials said.
NBU’s executive director of communications and external affairs, Melissa Krause, said the decision came as coronavirus concerns have people working from home, laid off or facing other adjustments.
“With everything happening community businesses are slowing down,” Krause said. “Some people may not be able to go to work because their doors aren’t open. Just like every payment plan is unique, every customer situation is going to be very personal.”
Those with late payments must contact NBU at 830-629-8400 to set up a payment plan. For bill assistance, they can call 830-327-6000 provided through the New Braunfels Food Bank. All accounts can be accessed online.
More information is under NBU’s website sections for commercial and residential customers, with the tab “Payment Options.”
NBU officials also advised customers to be wary of scammers pretending to be the utility service. NBU also does not endorse “any solar vendors” but offers free “evaluations of residential and commercial solar proposals.”
“Do not give a caller who you have not verified as an NBU employee any personal information nor click on any links, open attachments or QR codes from unverified NBU emails,” NBU officials said. “You can always Contact our 24/7 Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU) to verify the identity of an NBU employee and check on your account.”
On Sunday, NBU closed its public lobbies until further notice but remains fully operational. It continues its drive-through and night drop Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NBU created its own COVD-19 webpage for updates and information.
“We’re here to provide essential service to our community partners and we’re here to do the right thing and recommend working together as a community at this time,” Krause said.
NBU COVID-19 Webpage: http://www.nbutexas.com/covid-19-update
NBU Pay Bill Online: https://my.nbutexas.com/CC/Login.xml
