UIL delays football, volleyball start ups

The lights of Friday night football will have to wait this year.
Some fall sports — including high school football at bigger schools — will get a much later start this year after the University Interscholastic League rolled out its plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The UIL, governing body of Texas public school extracurricular activities, changed dates for all fall sports next school year. Tuesday’s announcement delays the start of the season for about 500 schools and most of the state’s 170,000 high school football players.
Practices begin Aug. 3 for football and volleyball teams in Classes A through 4A, with Class 5A and 6A schools not starting until late September — and delaying football title games into January 2021.
“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students
and schools,” Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director, said in a press release. “While understanding situations change, and there will likely be interruptions that require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates risk of COVID-19 spread.”
High school sports across the country are in doubt. This week California announced plans to delay fall sports while Florida officials made no changes to starting some sports next Monday. More than a dozen states delayed the start of fall sports, with some canceling fall athletics altogether.
Local impact
New Braunfels and Smithson Valley high schools compete in the Class 6A ranks; Canyon in Class 5A, and Canyon Lake and the new Davenport High School in Class 4A.
“We received more guidance from the UIL today that stated the start date for fall sports will be pushed back to Sept. 7,” said Jim Streety, New Braunfels Independent School District athletic director, citing NBHS participation in football, cross country, team tennis and volleyball.
“Even though the teams will start later, they will still get to play a complete season, but it will just be pushed back by five weeks.”
Classes 5A and 6A will stage competitions beginning Sept. 14 for volleyball and Sept. 24 for football. Strength and conditioning training has been extended to Aug. 24 for all sports except volleyball and football, which received an extension until Sept. 4.
The UIL did not make modifications to middle school schedules. Also unchanged are schedules for Comal ISD’s two Class 4A schools, Canyon Lake and Davenport, which begin volleyball and football practices Aug. 3 with respective starts of competitions on Aug. 10 and Aug. 27.
Private shakeups too
However, the UIL announcement also impacted New Braunfels Christian Academy, Bracken Christian, Schertz John Paul II and other area members of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, which revised its 2020-21 calendar July 17.
TAPPS activities will begin with football and volleyball practices on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Volleyball matches can begin Sept. 21 with football and fall soccer games starting the week of Sept. 28.
Josh Wood, NBCA athletic director and football coach, said the changes delayed football competition until Oct.2 weekend, leaving his six-man squad with a six-game regular season.
“That leaves us with playing district for six weeks and we don’t know when the playoffs will start,” he said. “Another problem we’re facing is that this is a school-by-school thing — it changes for schools in each city.
“In a meeting today, four of the seven teams in our district said they weren’t sure if they would be able to field teams this season.”
Wood scheduled two pre-district games against UIL opponents that now have to find new games. He said NBCA volleyball, the defending TAPPS state champion in its division, lost a handful of contests to the changes, which also impact schedules for NBCA’s fall soccer, team tennis and cross country teams.
Not all cheers
Tuesday’s UIL calendar changes weren’t widely embraced by school districts in urban areas hit hardest by the pandemic, notably in San Antonio and Austin but especially in Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, where local rules are in place.
Sports could be delayed longer and involve more schools if the COVID-19 crisis worsens, UIL Deputy Executive Director Jamey Harrison said.
“If conditions change that dictate us delaying further, we still have that as a possibility,” he said Tuesday, adding it’s because all schools won’t begin at the same time.
Most school districts have already added weeks of remote learning before they open the doors to foot traffic later in the school year. While Comal ISD plans on-campus classes for its Aug. 25 opening, NBISD has delayed that until at least after Labor Day. Houston ISD, the state’s largest, won’t meet on campus until mid-October.
Texas hasn’t played high school sports since COVID-19 shut down the boys’ state basketball tournament in early March. The UIL allowed schools to resume on-campus strength and conditioning workouts in June, but more than 200 schools suspended workouts amid the virus surge.
Fall sports might bring some interesting facets, though officials from both local district warn the latest plans could change — and without much notice.
“The unique thing is that the championships for football will be in January,” Streety said before cautioning that the guidance received Tuesday “could change as we receive additional guidance from state and county officials.”
Added Kim: “Obviously, as things change related to COVID-19 the 2020-21 UIL calendar is subject to change again as well,” he said. “We will continue to monitor the latest developments with UIL and will share any updates with you as warranted.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.