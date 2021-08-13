New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave initial approval to a measure that would align all terms for city board and commissions and set up a twice-yearly appointment process.
The proposed ordinance would set all terms for the city’s 31 boards and commissions to start either Nov. 1 or June 1, with appointments to fill vacancies with unexpired terms to be made at any time.
Under the proposal, the City Secretary’s Office would determine which boards and commissions will have terms that begin in November or June, considering current terms expirations and the number of boards and commissions.
City Secretary Caitlin Krobot proposed terms for the following boards and commissions to begin June 1: Airport Advisory Board, Arts Commission, Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board, Downtown Board, Ethics Commission, Heritage Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Planning Commission, TIRZ Board, Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board, Watershed Advisory Committee and Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Proposed terms for the following boards and commissions would begin Nov. 1: Animal Services Advisory Board, Building Standards Commission, Cemetery Committee, Civil Service Commission, Library Board, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, New Braunfels Utilities Board, Parks and Recreation Board, Partnership Committee, Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, Community Development Advisory Committee, Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board and River Advisory Committee.
Each board and commission have term dates, term lengths and requirements for eligibility unique to the creating ordinance, state law or by-laws of the body.
The measure was listed as part of the consent agenda, so there was no discussion on the item, but Krobot told council members last month that the alignment of terms would allow city staff to work collaboratively to develop a more robust advertisement campaign that would better communicate information to the community regarding opportunities to serve on a board or commission. In addition, the term alignment would streamline internal administrative processes, she said.
The proposal would not affect the number of years of the term’s length.
For a list of all boards and commissions, as well as how to apply, visit www.nbtexas.org/apply.
