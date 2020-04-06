An official at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area says the nonprofit shelter is taking in the usual amount of animals. But with people staying at home due to coronavirus concerns, it’s seeing a slight decrease in people wishing to foster or adopt.
Sarah Hammond, executive director of the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, said the largest concern is the shelter’s capacity to continue taking in animals.
“The biggest thing that we worry about is becoming overly full,” Hammond said. “Right now, we’re in pretty good shape, but depending on how long this goes on, that’s something we have to prepare for. Animals are going to continue to come in and getting them out the door is a little more key than it used to be.”
The shelter remains open and employees continue to take care of animals. However, Hammond said the shelter is taking precautions to protect the public and its employees.
“We are doing things by appointment only,” she said. “Our front gate is locked, but you can call us. If you have an approved application and you’re here to see a specific animal, those are allowed. If you’re here to reclaim a pet that was lost, we’re only letting so many people in the lobby at once — like one. We’re trying to do things that way to keep some animals moving.”
HSNBA maintains a website at www.hsnba.org that lists all animals from the moment of intake.
Listings are updated automatically every midnight. More information for those wishing to adopt or foster an animal is available by calling 830-629-5287 or emailing generalinfo@hsnba.org.
“Our customer service is working really hard to meet the needs of all of those people with questions who are interested in adopting or fostering,” Hammond said. “They’re actually staying quite busy. We want to get as many animals out as we can because we don’t know how long this is going to last.”
The facility handles about 4,000 animals a year, according to its website, and at any given time cares for about 100 cats and 100 dogs.
The city of New Braunfels and Comal County contract with the shelter to house stray animals brought in by its animal control divisions.
Animal control officers are being cautious about what they pick up, Hammond said.
“Animal control always works really hard to get an animal home before they bring it to the shelter,” she said. “That’s what they do, but of course, right now, it’s even more so. The more they bring in, the more we have to find a way out and all of that is taking a lot more time than it used to.”
To date, according to officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to other animals or people.
Although there have not been reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the U.S., the CDC still recommends that people ill with the coronavirus limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus.
That includes petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked and sharing food.
When possible, have another member of the household care for pets. Those who must care for their pet or be around animals while they are sick should wash their hands before and after interacting with pets.
Information is available on how to keep people and animals safe at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/animals.html.
