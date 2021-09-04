Each fall, Monarch Butterflies migrate through Central Texas on their way to Mexico.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Fischer Park Nature Education Center will be hosting the 7th annual Monarch Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fischer Park Hilltop Pavilion Plaza and Nature Education Center, 1946 Monarch Way in New Braunfels.
Fall family activities include monarch butterfly tagging, butterfly crafts, pollinator seed packet giveaway, vendors, food trucks, games and other activities. The amphitheater stage will feature performances by local groups. The New Braunfels Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will conduct a native plant sale throughout the festival.
This year’s festival will include opportunities to learn about Monarch butterflies, their habitats, and what you can do to make a difference for this species.
The annual Monarch Fall Festival is one of several action items the City of New Braunfels has committed to in order to help save the declining populations of the monarch butterfly. The city first took the National Wildlife Federation's Mayors’ Monarch Pledge in 2019 and recommits annually pledging to create new habitat for the monarch butterfly and other pollinators, and to educating its residents about how they can make a difference at home and in their community.
The Fischer Park Monarch Waystation Butterfly Garden recently became a Certified Wildlife Habitat from the National Wildlife Federation. A Certified Wildlife Habitat garden must provide natural sources of food, water, cover, and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way that incorporates native plants, conserves water and doesn’t rely on pesticides. Celebrating over 45 years, the Garden for Wildlife movement has recognized over 227,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat gardens across the United States to date, encompassing more than 2.5 million acres that support wildlife locally. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is now also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator insects such butterflies and bees. The Fischer Park Monarch Waystation Garden features a milkweed plot for Monarch Butterflies along with many other native plants that attract a variety of pollinator species of pollinators. The Monarch Waystation provides the New Braunfels community with great wildlife watching opportunities daily and is utilized in Fischer Park’s nature programming including being heavily featured in the Monarch Fall Festival.
For more information about the 7th Annual Fall & Monarch Festival visit our website at https://www.nbtexas.org/1863/Fischer-Park, call the Fischer Park Nature Education Center at 830-221-4375, or email smlenar@nbtexas.org.
Sonja Mlenar is the Recreational Supervisor for the City of New Braunfels.
