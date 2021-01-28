Comal County’s public health department will continue its COVID-19 mass vaccination program next week.
Cheryl Fraser, Comal County public health director, told county commissioners during their Thursday meeting that the county had received 4,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses that will be administered to residents with appointments next Wednesday and Thursday.
She said the public health office would be closed on those days.
“We just ask the public to be patient with us and know that we’re doing everything we can, including putting all of our efforts to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine,” Fraser said.
Efforts to administer vaccinations to residents have been ramping up in the last couple of weeks for Phase 1A and 1B recipients.
The county ran a mass vaccination test last week to demonstrate it could give shots to large numbers of people in a quick and efficient manner.
The county received 700 doses last week, with 200 receiving first-dose inoculations at the first vaccine clinic last Thursday at the Civic/Convention Center.
On Wednesday, 500 more Moderna vaccine doses were administered to residents in a second mass vaccination event, including teachers and counselors from Comal ISD and New Braunfels ISD.
“Our mass COVID-19 clinic was very successful (Wednesday),” Fraser said.
In addition to the first dose mass vaccination clinics, public health workers administered more than 200 second doses to residents this week.
There is no shortage of people who want to receive the inoculation.
Comal County officials closed a COVID-19 standby list on Wednesday after 12,000 people registered in just 24 hours.
County officials had established the standby list online and by phone on Tuesday for residents who met the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.
The standby list may open again in the future, officials said, depending on vaccine supply.
The list was open only to Phase 1A recipients, which are front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, and 1B recipients, which are people over 65 and people 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness.
According to officials, residents on the standby list will be contacted to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine as the County Health Department receives supply.
Public health officials are asking those contacted to participate in upcoming vaccination clinics to respond to appointment emails, texts and voice calls as soon as possible.
Officials said residents should continue to look for alternative vaccine locations, such as their primary medical provider or larger mass vaccination hubs and monitor the Comal County website and social media platforms for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.