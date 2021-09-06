The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area has had more adoptions over the last month but remains over its capacity.
Cages are full and food and supplies are stacked on top of each other as volunteers and staff squeeze past narrow hallways filled with animal crates.
It recently had a “Back to School” special with $10 adoptions and got to send animals to a home, but lost money on food and care expenses while the animals were in the shelter, executive director Sarah Hammond said.
The animal shelter has about 100 less animals up for adoption this month when compared to July.
Yet their intake capacity, both in the shelter and in foster homes, is about 300 animals, Hammond said.
The shelter has 433 dogs and cats, both in the shelter and in foster care, up for adoption. This time last year, there were 330 total animals up for adoption.
“Hopefully this is a fluke, not a trend,” Hammond said.
In August of 2019, they had 361 total animals.
The amount of cats in foster homes has steadily increased compared to this time of year in 2020 and 2019, which means more people are fostering cats.
Hammond said there’s a kitten problem. She said she believes during the pandemic a lot of people who stayed indoors found stray cats and took them in without going through an animal shelter to spay and neuter them.
She said this resulted in a boom in homeless cats, namely kittens born around that time.
There are also more dogs in the shelter, with 63 in the shelter now compared to only 34 this time last year.
Hammond said the shelter is eyeing a new adoption center — to help people with the adoption process, not to house more animals.
“When your knee-jerk reaction is how much we are growing, we’re the fifth largest [growing] county in the country and you see our pleas for help, people say ‘Well you need a bigger shelter,” Hammond said. “We would have to hold more animals for a longer period of time. That’s not a solution, that’s a band aid.”
Hammond said there are three solutions.
These are to spay and neuter as many animals as possible, encourage responsible ownership to ensure people can provide forever homes to the animals and to ensure the animals are safely and humanely contained at all times so they do not escape.
“I think that trifecta is what’s going to help us keep up with intake even despite the growth of the community,” Hammond said.
To ease capacity issues, the shelter needs more volunteers, staff and donations.
The group plans on rolling out a campaign, called “Creature Comfort,” soon to raise money to replace its outdated air conditioning and heater units, Hammond said.
There are seven units about $10,000 each, Hammond said.
“The quicker we can raise that, the quicker we can get that taken care of,” Hammond said.
The shelter also needs more volunteers and foster homes, for cats and dogs and especially kittens who are too young to stay in a shelter.
They also need monetary donations to pay off vet bills which have been piling up, Hammond said.
“What I need for that is more people, not more space,” Hammond said. “The more donations we get, the more staff we can hire to move animals quicker and pay them a wage they can survive on.”
To donate to the shelter, go to https://hsnba.givingfuel.com/hsnba
To volunteer or foster, go to the “Get Involved” tab on the humane society’s main page at https://www.hsnba.org/
