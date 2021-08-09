Comal County’s latest COVID-19 surge is getting worse, with Monday bringing another fresh high for active cases, surpassing the 1,300 mark, as well as coming close to a new peak for local hospital use.
The number of patients in local hospitals stood at 91, 25 more than on Friday, with 17 patients in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus stood at 32 on Monday, up two from Friday’s report and up nine from a week ago. Of those hospitalized, two are between 19 and 29, four are in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s, ten in their 60s, seven in their 70s and one older than 80.
Monday’s report was two shy of breaking an all-time high for local hospital use. The record is 93 patients, reported on Jan. 20. However, those records are incomplete, as county health officials did not report local hospitalization numbers before July 20, 2020. Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties also continued to rise on Monday, increasing to 15.83% from Friday’s rate of 13.7%. At the start of July, that figure was 2.4%.
State health officials reported 609 available staffed hospital beds regionally, including 70 available staffed ICU beds.
There were at least 9,027 hospitalized patients statewide with COVID-19, an increase of 2,433 patients compared with a week ago.
State health officials reported 8,263 available staffed hospital beds, including 428 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.1% of total hospital beds.
Local, state and national health officials have said the overwhelming majority of those who have ended up hospitalized or dying with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
New cases
The county added 114 new cases and 47 recoveries on Monday, bringing the county’s active case count to 1,311, an increase of 67 from Friday’s report and 463 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 66 are confirmed and 48 are probable.
Monday’s figures set a new all-time high for active cases after continuing a weeks-long upward trend from Friday, which had the previous record at 1,244 cases.
Before Friday, the county’s all-time peak stood at 1,134 active cases on July 21, 2020.
No deaths were reported Monday. The county’s fatalities remain at 344.
Most of the new cases reported on Monday are people younger than 50.
Thirteen of the newest cases, including an infant under 12 months, are people under the age of 20, 25 are in their 20s, 41 are in their 30s and 40s, 24 are in their 50s and 60s and 11 are older than 70.
Officials have reported two cases of the highly contagious delta variant so far, but both of those patients had recovered.
However, regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs can do.
During last week’s commissioners court meeting, Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said the delta variant “is here and has probably contributed to the spike in the numbers we’ve seen in the county lately.”
State officials on Sunday reported 5,377 new confirmed cases and 363 new probable cases, an increase of 3,735 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Both of the county’s seven-day positivity rates decreased on Monday compared to Friday’s report, with the molecular rate at 16.89% and the antigen rate at 13.25%.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 64.27% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55.1% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. The statewide rates stand at 63.58% and 53.48%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 57.23% with one dose and 49.18% fully vaccinated.
DSHS officials reported on Friday that daily vaccinations were up 15% from the previous week and 30% from two weeks ago. The state administered more than 512,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine last week, with 363,000 of those first doses.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
COVID-19 testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
California-based healthcare startup Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs, and provides the tests at no cost to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.