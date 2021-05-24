Months after the February winter storms, Peace Lutheran Church is still cleaning up the mess.
Water problems from the freezing temperatures caused flooding that required stripping out the flooring, redoing walls and other major fixes.
The church has streamed its services online and held them outside on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the parking lot.
Pastor Jake Fain said between the pandemic and the flood, it has been challenging rebuilding and restructuring. The contractor told him the church should be almost completely fixed by July.
He is hopeful that the church can bounce back as the congregation has stayed together through thick and thin.
“The church was never about our building,” Fain said. “The church is the community.”
Fain was at home when the winter storms hit and was taking care of his family. He decided to go check on the church, driving on the dangerous roads in his wife’s Ford Expedition SUV.
The church was dark and cold, and when he stepped in he heard a sloshing sound.
“I tried to use my key card but there was no electricity, so I had to manually unlock it to come inside,” Fain said. “I didn’t realize it was water on the ground and there was the roaring sound of water heads dumping water in.”
All four sprinkler heads burst, including one in a tight storage room and another in a room used for their Sunday school and housing homeless families.
Patti Kassel has attended Peace Lutheran Church for eight years and served on the church council as president. Her husband is the property manager, and her son works for NBU in the water department.
She said she remembers when her husband got a call from Fain and her son went to help Fain shut off the water.
“We’re blessed we got onto it very quickly, it could have been a lot worse,” Patti Kassel said.
Fain and some others tried to squeegee out whatever water they could and turned on their emergency HVAC system.
Water was likely dumping in for about eight or so hours, Fain said. The walls of the service area got water damage and mold, so they need to be replaced.
The rooms’ murals must also be redone, and he said essentially the “whole building” needs some kind of repair.
Peace Lutheran also houses homeless people through a partnership with nonprofit Family Promise.
Kassel said the flood was a mess but in rebuilding the church will add a shower and laundry room for the homeless.
The homeless families who usually stay with Peace Lutheran and other churches have been housed at Family Promise’s day center due to the pandemic.
“We’re just finding opportunities to make our church building better and I just see god all over this, he’s not letting this get damaged,” Kassel said.
Facing Challenges with Faith
The flood was unexpected, but Fain said the pandemic hit them hard as churches everywhere had to restructure.
“COVID was worse, when that came around March it took us by storm and we had to pivot and move to an entirely digital platform,” Fain said.
The church closed during covid, reopened briefly and then closed again. During its closure, the church used audio and visual equipment to put on live streams of services.
For outdoor services, churchgoers would park in the parking lot and tune in to a specific radio station.
Pastor Fain would stand in the bed of his truck and preach into a microphone. Kassel served as church council president when the pandemic broke out.
“Sometimes we look at these situations and think this is the worst thing in the world that could happen to us,” Cassel said. “But out of all of that you see the good come out of that. People have been rallying around us and worshipping on our front lawn right now.”
Luckily their equipment was saved, but due to the flood the church partnered with St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church to livestream their service from there on the Peace Lutheran’s Facebook.
Peace Lutheran helped set up live streaming for St. Andrew’s when the pandemic hit until around Palm Sunday.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Pastor Paul Miller said they were glad to return the favor.
“We’ve enjoyed it,” Miller said. “I think it’s a time when it was good for churches to see that they’re not alone and not the only ones facing these challenges and they can go a little deeper with their partnerships.”
Fain said god throws many challenges, and so they have learned how to persevere through community and faith.
“[The building] is empty and hollow and that’s how we feel,” Fain said. “From a metaphorical standpoint that’s what god does. It’s a sense of being cleared away, we’re low and humbled and rebuilding. After Easter resurrection, we’re seeing signs of life slowly, but it’s coming back.”
