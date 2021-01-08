South Central Texas will escape most of the onslaught of freezing weather expected to arrive north of the area Sunday afternoon and linger into Monday morning.
An Arctic cold front will delve into the area to drop high temperatures into the 40s by Sunday evening, said Matthew Brady, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport.
“The biggest change is a winter storm watch that will be in effect from Sunday afternoon into the evening,” Brady said, adding the watch area will only dip south into Williamson and Burnet counties, north of Austin.
As of Friday afternoon it was the projected border for icy precipitation, which will deliver as much as 3 inches of snow in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Snow accumulations of one inch or less, and a combined mix of rain and sleet are forecast for the southern Hill Country along a line extending into West Texas.
“The best chance for rain to change over to snow is in those areas,” Brady said. “We can’t rule out a chance of some flurries in the New Braunfels area late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. But the best chance of snow remains north of the New Braunfels area.”
Saturday’s high will be near 55 under cloudy skies. A 40% chance of rain will develop after midnight increasing to 90% by Sunday evening.
Sunday’s highs will only reach the lower 40s, with winds out of the north northeast gusting to as high as 25 mph through Sunday evening.
Brady said the rain totals would be limited.
“The rains will be beneficial, but we’re only looking at a half-inch and perhaps one inch across the area,” he said.
The next two days will be mostly sunny, high near 50 on Monday and near 57 on Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are expected both nights, with 30 the forecast low Monday night and 33 Tuesday night. Highs will rebound to 62 on Wednesday and 68 on Thursday.
