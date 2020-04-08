Access to coronavirus testing continues to ramp up in Comal County.
Texas MedClinic is providing COVID-19 diagnostic testing at its clinics in New Braunfels and Spring Branch.
Texas MedClinic Chief Operating Officer and practicing physician Dr. David Gude said with the increased availability of laboratories to conduct tests, the clinics are now testing any person with COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“As of last week, we started including any individual who has symptoms, whether or not they were in one of the identified groups,” Gude said. “Previously, we were only testing high-risk individuals with symptoms. Those high-risk groups initially were health care workers and first responders and those at greatest risk of complications. Now, we have more resources to do the testing.”
Gude said the patient is required to see a physician before testing, whether it’s the individual’s regular doctor or a doctor at the clinic.
The COVID-19 test collection process includes a nasopharyngeal swab that is inserted through the nasal passage and pushed to the back of the throat.
“The test is a little more difficult than what some people might be used to,” Gude said. “The swab has to go pretty far into the nose, so it’s only the professional staff that are doing those collections.”
Due to an increased volume in the complex COVID-19 testing, the turnaround for test results is about four days, but that could change, he said.
Gude said Texas MedClinic has conducted about 1,200 tests across its 19 locations over the last three weeks, with 800 results returned from the testing laboratory. Eleven percent of those tests are coming back as positive, which he said appears to be consistent with state-level numbers.
“If you have COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting a COVID-19 test result, you must assume you have the illness,” Gude said. “Please follow doctors’ recommendations to isolate from others as to not spread the virus. If your symptoms worsen, and you experience difficulty breathing, please seek medical attention at the hospital.”
The clinics are open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Patients are encouraged to check-in online at www.texasmedclinic.com. or by phone to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid time in a waiting room.
There are three locations in Comal County:
• 1922 State Highway 46 W in New Braunfels, phone 830-632-5092
• 958 IH 35N in New Braunfels, phone 830-606-5533
• 426 Singing Oaks in Spring Branch, phone 830-632-5740
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.