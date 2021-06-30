Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds on Tuesday confirmed five offenders tested positive for COVID-19 this week but disputed claims posted on social media on the severity of the first coronavirus cases at the new county jail.
“During the normal (screening) checks five people tested positive — the first cases we’ve had at the jail,” Reynolds said. “They have been isolated in negative-pressure cells and quarantined away from the others. It’s not a rampant outbreak, despite what others might be saying.”
Comal has agreements with Bell, Hays and Coryell counties to house offenders at $65 per inmate per day, inside the local 582-bed lockup and has yet to board offenders held by San Antonio’s U.S. Marshal’s Service at $100 per offender per day.
Reynolds and corrections Capt. Adrian Delgado said the five are all county residents and not those boarded from other counties. When tested by workers with CorrHealth, the Dallas-based company contracted to perform medical and pharmacy services at the jail, they resided in cells that opened into dayroom areas containing a maximum of 24 offenders.
“We have cleaned and disinfected the areas they were in,” Delgado said. “We don’t know exactly how many others they might have come in contact with.”
Delgado said because it takes the virus seven to 12 days to incubate, it could be a while before corrections staff will know many others were affected. Four of the five remain inside the jail but in separate areas, with one sought on a warrant outside of Comal County who was picked up by that jurisdiction.
In May, jail administrator Maj. Bill Jennings said all inbound inmates are screened for COVID-19 by medical staff and asked if they have received vaccines. It is up to the offender if they want to answer either question — or opt for future inoculations.
“If they are coming from a jail with an (active) outbreak, we have to quarantine them for 10 days and then it will be up to medical (staff) to clear them for general population,” he said.
Information was unavailable on how many of the 486 offenders (as of Wednesday) and corrections staff (115 total) have been vaccinated. Delgado and Reynolds said they plan to develop a plan for inoculating inmates with the county’s public health office.
County Judge Sherman Krause stood behind Reynolds and jail officers on Wednesday.
“I don’t know if I really have anything else to say besides what Sheriff Reynolds said,” Krause said. “He’s had a plan in place since this whole thing started in the event we did have any positive cases at the jail, and he’s very clearly implementing that plan.”
CCSO and the New Braunfels Police Department have similar protocols when encountering suspects with COVID-19.
“New Braunfels Police officers remain vigilant about the COVID-19 virus in their day-to-day duties with the public,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “Of course, every situation is different, but all NBPD officers are issued standard Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and should an officer have reason to believe that they are interacting with someone that has COVID-19, officers have those resources at hand in order to help them take the proper precautions to protect themselves and others from potential exposure.”
Reynolds said corrections staff are now wearing masks, which they haven’t been required to do since the state lifted the mandate a few months back. He said the situation is in hand, and far from the outbreak depicted in social media.
“It’s not like we can take everyone to the Civic Center for a mass vaccinations,” he said. “We are working on setting up ways to bring vaccines to them. But we are not having a rampant outbreak. It’s the first cases we’ve had and hope to keep them at that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.