New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Hazy. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.