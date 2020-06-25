About 14,000 property owners filed protests over Comal Appraisal District’s 2020 assessments of residential and commercial properties.
Hearings on those appeals will take some time, but agency officials believe they will be able to hear all of them before certifying final values next month.
“We’re working through just under 14,000 protests – that’s close to what it was last year but to be quite honest, we were actually expecting around 18,000,” CAD Chief Appraiser Rufino Lozano said.
“That’s because we did increase values based on market values from last year, and with the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in the first quarter of the year, I know I was receiving calls from people taking calls from people wondering if (assessments) would consider the impacts from the pandemic.”
The virus delayed mailings of notices to property owners, which were finally completed May 5. The CAD, which assesses and certifies values of residential and commercial properties for 27 taxing jurisdictions, sent out 76,080 notices on
101,467 properties in 2020, compared to 85,923 notices on 99,094 parcels in 2019.
Preliminary estimates of overall county values were set at $30.322 billion for 2020, with values in most jurisdictions increasing between 16% and 20%. In 2019, preliminary values of $27.243 billion before protests and adjustments, were certified at $26.720 billion, a value loss of 1.92%
This year’s protests included 5,280 residential, 2,480 commercial and 5,001 owners of vacant and other kinds of properties. In 2019, protests included 7,847 residential, 2,616 commercial and 4,508 miscellaneous holdings.
The CAD’s Appraisal Review Board scheduled 3,014 hearings last year that led to reductions for 616 residential, 177 commercial and 276 owners of other properties. Another 1,648 failed to appear for hearings, which led to reductions in 35.47% of the cases protested.
Lozano said none who won protests last year received the value reductions they sought. He said because the CAD only started hearings last week, “Percentages of value increases to the taxing jurisdictions hasn’t changed,” he said. “We will have a better indication in a week or two.”
“More than likely, once we get through the appeals process in July after statements go out in October, we’ll probably have another slew of people coming in saying they want to file protests,” he added.
Expecting more protests, Lozano sought additional ARB members to review cases that are heard through several venues.
“Right now we are short two residential appraisers and one commercial supervisor,” he said. “We do have three positions vacant, but we don’t have anyone out sick. We’re maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and wiping things down.”
Due to social distancing measures, the CAD added a teleconferencing system for appeals, and Lozano said 79 people have requested in-person appearances at the CAD office at 900 South Seguin Avenue. Other protest reviews are heard over the phone, and include presentations by agents and filings of affidavits.
“Our lobby, where the hearings are held, is kind of small and can only fit between eight and 10 people,” he said. “We urge people to stay safe and stay home. The best way to utilize the process is through our (electronic) methods.”
After the ARB completes hearings by July 20, CAD appraisals will be certified by July 24. They are used by Comal County’s Tax Office, which last year collected property taxes for 21 entities, to compute tax rates set by the city of New Braunfels, Comal County and New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts.
Values also determine rates set by all or portions of the cities of Bulverde, Fair Oaks Ranch, Garden Ridge, Spring Branch, Schertz and Selma; Comal County emergency services districts; Johnson Ranch and Meyer Ranch municipal utility districts, and Boerne and Wimberley ISDs.
Lozano asks property owners with questions to visit links at the appraisal district’s website, www.comalad.org or send emails to comalad@co.comal.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.