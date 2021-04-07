Hundreds of pets die from car-related heatstroke each year, according to the American Kennel Club.
And with forecasters predicting sunny conditions with temperatures warming into the mid-90s for the next couple of days, a local animal expert asks residents to refrain from leaving their dogs, cats and other pets alone in vehicles while running errands or traveling.
"Leave them at home," said Sarah Hammond, executive director of the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area. "Dogs and cats are very social, and they enjoy (a ride in a car), but there are situations that you get in where you can't take your dog with you into a store. You might think, 'I'm just going to be a minute,' but it turns into a longer trip. It just gets too hot, and they don't regulate their temperature the same way we do. It can get dangerous very quickly. People don't realize how hot it can get."
And leaving water in a closed vehicle for the animal might not be enough either, she said.
"They're going to drink all of that in the first 30 seconds and then you're going to have an emergency," she said. "We work very closely with a lot of clinics here in town, and they know when the temperature starts rising, they're going to lose a lot of animals. You have to keep that in mind when you're taking your animal with you away from home."
All dogs are susceptible to heatstroke, according to the AKC, and heat intolerant brachycephalic breeds — dogs with short muzzles, such as Pugs, Boston Terriers and Bulldogs — can suffer adverse effects sooner than other breeds.
It doesn't have to be very hot outside for a car to heat up. The inside of a vehicle parked in 70-degree weather can reach 100 degrees in just 20 minutes. On sweltering days, temperatures inside parked cars can climb to 140 degrees in less than one hour.
On the afternoon of the Herald-Zeitung's visit to the Humane Society, Hammond left a thermometer in her car with the temperature around 80 degrees. Checking the thermometer about 10 minutes later, the temperature inside the vehicle had risen to 100 degrees.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, studies have shown that cracking a window changes these figures very little.
A parked car with the windows cracked heats up at almost the exact same rate as a car with the windows rolled up, putting pets in grave danger.
"Leaving them in a car is just not safe," Hammond said. "Once they hit that point, there's no coming back. There's no amount of care that they can get that dog back to normal."
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, symptoms of overheating in pets can include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor and collapse.
Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit, along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
Forecasters are also advising human beings to practice heat safety in the coming days.
Along with making sure people and pets are not left in vehicles, residents should stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing and take breaks in the shade.
After temperatures reached near 90 degrees on Wednesday, the warmth will continue to build Thursday, with highs projected in the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
The hottest conditions of this week are expected on Friday, with high temperatures in Comal County in the mid-90s and some spots along and near the Rio Grande seeing their first triple digits of the year.
Fire weather conditions will be elevated along and west of I-35 Thursday afternoon. Low relative humidities are expected.
Fire weather conditions will be near critical to briefly critical across the Rio Grande Plains and elevated elsewhere along and west of I-35 Friday afternoon. Low relative humidities and breezy winds are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.