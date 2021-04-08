The nation’s second fastest-growing county will see a double-digit rise in property values for a fourth straight year.

The Comal Appraisal District, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties for 32 taxing jurisdictions in Comal and adjacent counties, predicts 2021 values will rise between 14% and 19% over last year, based on assessments as of Jan. 1, 2021.

“This is the fourth year we’ve seen double-digit increases,” Rufino Lozano, CAD chief appraiser said. Lozano said more people and fewer available homes and businesses fueled market values even before COVID-19, bolstering what has long been a seller’s market.

“They are getting whatever they’re asking for, and in some cases even more,” Lozano said. “That was the case for 2020, but we’re definitely going to be looking at doing something different for 2021.”

Between 2020 and 2021, Comal County’s net taxable values rose by 19.01% — from $21.398 billion to $25.466 billion. City of New Braunfels values went up by 17.51% ($7.923 billion to $9.310 billion).

“We are seeing a double-digit increase in values throughout the county — and homeowners will see some pretty substantial increases for 2021, based on last year’s sales information,” Lozano said.

New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said the city received a record number of building permits submitted for new home starts.

“Even during a pandemic we were exceeding all previous records,” he said. “So, certainly residential and commercial activity has continued in our community.”

Lozano said 105,440 appraisal notices began mailing to owners of approximately 96,000 properties on March 29. While most welcome increased property values, they don’t welcome higher tax bills sent by municipalities, school districts, emergency and water service districts using them to determine 2021 tax rates and 2022 budgets.

Lozano said state law dictates that assessments become official on the first day the year. Although there is a provision allowing tax exemptions for natural disasters, the attorney general’s office ruled COVID won’t trigger a freeze or other methods of property tax relief.

However, eligible property owners with damages caused by the February winter storm may receive temporary disaster exemptions that are filed by May 28.

The deadline to file protests is May 15. Lozano said 16,069 protests were filed last year, with relief granted to 2,737 of 4,277 cases referred to the CAD’s Appraisal Review Board, which is still reviewing 2020 protests.

Lozano said he expects to see close to 20,000 protests for 2021. Cases will be initially reviewed by CAD staffers. Between 70% and 80% of those are resolved before they are forwarded to the ARB.

Lozano said due to continued social distancing measures, the CAD will continue to use a teleconferencing video system, in addition to its Telephonic Conference Call (TCC) services, for informal and formal appeals.

Final 2021 CAD numbers will become official after the ARB reviews all appeals by late July.

“It is not anticipated that the July 25 deadline to certify rolls will be pushed back due to the pandemic,” Lozano said.

The CAD asks property owners to visit links at the CAD website, www.comalad.org or email to comalad@co.comal.tx.us.

“We will try to answer their questions as quickly as we can,” Lozano said. “The more information they can send via email, the better.”