For the second straight day Comal County had no reports of positive COVID-19 tests.

The county's office of public health had 35 tests reported — all of them negative.

As of Friday morning, the Office of Public Health has received reports on 577 tests conducted with 43 of those positive, 489 negative and 45 results are still pending.

Of the 43 confirmed cases in Comal County, 30 have recovered, five remain isolated at home, two are hospitalized and six people have died.

On Thursday county officials urged people not to read too much into no new reports of positive tests.

“Although it’s always good news to have no positive tests to report, we believe we are not yet at the peak of this virus in Comal County,” Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser said. “We continue to recommend that residents stay home, maintain social distancing measures and wear a mask if they have to go out in public.”

Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available atwww.comalcountytx.com/covid19.

Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.