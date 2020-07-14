Two men suspected of breaking into parked vehicles in a subdivision on the city’s east side were arrested early Sunday morning, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Police Department units were called to the 2100 block of Keystone Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
“Someone reported seeing two males trying door handles of vehicles in the area,” he said. “Officers arrived and were able to locate the men in the act of burglarizing the vehicles, and they were taken into custody without incident.
Ferguson said both were taken to the Guadalupe County Jail, where they remained under varying bond amounts Tuesday. Christian Daniel Cordero, 18, of San Antonio, faces eight charges of burglary of vehicles and is being held under $32,000 bond.
Johnny Angel Alonzo, 21, of San Antonio, was also charged with eight counts of vehicle burglary and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Alonzo had several Bexar County warrants -— three for vehicle burglary, one for unlawful weapons possession and another for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and remains jailed under $232,000 bond.
Ferguson said police are continuing to investigate if the men “could be linked to other car burglaries throughout the city.”
