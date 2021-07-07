Comal County health officials added 90 COVID-19 cases to the county’s total from the four-day Fourth of July holiday period and reported an additional fatality on Wednesday.
The county’s death toll rose to 328 as health officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 80s on July 2.
The new cases, of which 51 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable, bring the county’s active number of cases to 272, increasing 23 from Tuesday’s report.
The number of active cases has crept upwards in recent weeks. The county’s active cases figures were 210 on June 23 and 189 on June 1.
The county has reported 11,499 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.
County health officials also added another 66 recoveries, bringing that total to 10,899.
Of the active cases, eight people are hospitalized, an increase of three from Tuesday’s report.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients, down one from the previous day, with four in intensive care and two on ventilators.
Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.
The percentage of regional hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients remained low but increased slightly from Tuesday’s rate of 2.74% to 2.83% on Wednesday. Comal County’s seven-day molecular positivity rate stood at 5.1% on Wednesday and the antigen rate was at 7.48%.
According to figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services, in Comal County, 59.39% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 52.14% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Those run ahead of the statewide rates of 58.13% and 50.09%, respectively.
Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, was at 52.34% with one dose and 46.32% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.