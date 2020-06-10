The Westside Community Center and the Westside library branch will reopen to patrons next week.
The Westside Community Center will open its doors on Monday with limited hours of operation based on the in-person fitness programs being offered.
Those interested in attending a fitness program must register in advance online at www.nbtexas.org/libraryevents.
The initial round of programs that are resuming include:
Mondays: noon — Zumba with Roxanne
Tuesdays: noon — Baile Latino with Carol
Wednesdays: 9-10 a.m., 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1-2 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Pickleball for seniors; the gym will close for cleaning between each session
Thursdays: 10-11a.m. -— Line dancing with Valerie
Fridays: Open gym by appointment. Call 830-221-4630 to reserve a time slot.
The Westside Community Center library branch will reopen on Tuesday with modified hours of operation from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
A holds pickup program is expected to begin July 1.
Library visitors will notice several changes due to mandated health-related restrictions, including:
Library and computer use is by appointment only. Call 830-221-4301 or email westside@nbtexas.org.
No public seating will be available.
Face coverings are highly encouraged, and face masks and gloves will be available for patrons.
Cash payments will not be accepted, and there is no charge for printing.
For the most up-to-date information on the library’s reopening, visit www.nbtexas.org/libraryreopening.
Both the Westside Community Center and the Westside library branch will continue to provide virtual programming throughout the summer, including:
Thursday: Family art with Stella Olivas. Registration is available online for curbside “supply kits pickup” on Thursday.
Tuesday mornings: Baile Latino for Family and Kids with Carol
June 20: noon — Virtual cross stitch class with Cristabell West. Call the Westside library to arrange supply pickup at 830-221-4301
July 13-17: 9:30-10:30 a.m. — Electronic kids summer virtual camp for fourth and fifth graders
Family/kids garden yoga with Jessica. Follow the WCC Facebook page for upcoming sessions.
Virtual STEM Camps. Follow the WCC Facebook page for upcoming sessions.
Families in need of extra meals during the week for their children can now pick up a prepackaged dinner kit with enough food for seven meals from the Westside Community Center as part of the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the state by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Here’s how it works:
Curbside distribution will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday through Aug. 17.
All children 18 years and younger are eligible for meals.
Electronic or paper report cards, school ID tags, birth certificates, or another form of identification are encouraged but not mandatory for the first distribution. The Westside Community Center staff and program volunteers will educate families about what to bring each week as the program gets underway. It’s not mandatory for each child to be present, but it’s encouraged.
Due to ongoing construction on San Antonio Street, families are asked to plan on arriving at the time of distribution rather than in advance. Families coming from outside the immediate area are encouraged to turn onto Krueger Avenue from the frontage road due to the construction.
For more information about meal distributions, call the Westside Community Center office at 830-221-4630.
