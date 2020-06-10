Zumba instructor Carol Rivero Allen teaches a class from home using "Zoom," a video conference service, on Tuesday, March 18, 2020. Rivero Allen usually teaches at Westside Community Center, but due to the coronavirus the center has temporarily closed. Many of the women who regularly attend her class are seniors. "It's important that they meet and be able to have this moment to relax and try to de-stress," Rivero Allen said. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung