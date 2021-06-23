Health officials added a 325th death to Comal County's COVID-19 data on Wednesday morning, reporting the death of man in his 40s who died on Sunday.

The man, a New Braunfels resident, passed away at a city hospital on June 20, officials said.

The county also added 35 new COVID cases and 11 recoveries from the disease. That leaves Comal County with 210 active cases with 12 of those patients now hospitalized.

Of the new cases, 22 are confirmed and the remaining 13 are probable. Most of those, 27, stem from New Braunfels. Twenty-two cases range from people in their 30s to their 60s. Eight patients were under 20 and only two were older than 70. Those over 65 are among the most vaccinated groups.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 27 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday with eight in intensive care and none on ventilators. Throughout the pandemic local hospitals have cared for a mix of patients from inside and outside the area and some locals have been admitted to outside hospitals.

The percentage of regional hospital beds being used by COVID patients remains low with only 2.48% reported across the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties.

The county's seven-day positivity rates also remained low on Wednesday with the molecular rate at 3.74% and the antigen rate at 5.9%.

The county's public health department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those who are 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older. Those interested can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.