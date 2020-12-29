Comal County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 157 on Tuesday morning, with county health officials reporting an additional 11 deaths. Tuesday’s report covered a four-day period because of the Christmas holiday.
One of those deaths was a New Braunfels woman in her 30s who died on Dec. 22.
The reported deaths also included a New Braunfels man in his 70s and three New Braunfels women in their 80s who died Christmas Day.
County health officials also reported the deaths of a New Braunfels man in his 80s who passed away on Dec. 26, a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Dec. 27, a New Braunfels man in his 80s on Dec. 27, a Spring Branch man in his 70s on Dec. 9 and a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Dec. 4.
Eight of those people died at long-term and nursing facilities, but county officials declined to specify which facilities.
During the summer spike of COVID-19 cases, county officials released breakdowns of cases and deaths by facility, and the county said that could resume if the numbers continued to rise.
The county added an additional 113 cases of the virus to its total, with 18 of those cases confirmed and the other 95 probable.
The county has now reported 6,122 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Comal County in March.
Of that total, 5,066 patients have recovered. No additional recoveries were added on Tuesday morning. The county now has 899 active cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
Of the 899 cases, 58 of those patients are now hospitalized, down one from Thursday's report of 59.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 80 COVID-19 patients, up from 67 patients that were being treated on Thursday.
Of those 80 patients, 19 are in intensive care, and 13 are on ventilators.
Health officials say those hospitals are caring for a mix of county patients as well as those from outside the area and that some county patients may also be hospitalized outside the area.
New cases
Of the county's newest cases, 75 came from the New Braunfels area. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area recorded 21 additional cases while south of Canyon Lake added eight, north of Canyon Lake added six, southern Comal County added two and Fair Oaks added one.
Eight of the newest cases are in people 70 and older, and 37 are people in their 50s and 60s. Fourteen cases were people under the age of 20, including an infant under 12 months, 17 were people in their 20s, and 37 of them were in their 30s and 40s.
As of Tuesday morning, the county's office of public health had received reports of 42,30 tests conducted with 3,878 confirmed, 2,235 probable cases and nine suspect cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services recently changed the way it reports the seven-day positivity rate, and Comal County is following suit.
The county reported a seven-day molecular positivity rate of 24.39% and a seven-day antigen positivity rate of 19.31%. The state recently split the positivity rate in half to account for the difference between the more accurate molecular tests and the quicker, but less reliable antigen tests.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
No testing will take place on Friday for the New Year holiday.
For more information, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/health.htm.
