Comal ISD District 1
Tim Hennessee
Tim and his wife of 19 years, Jennifer, have two children in Comal ISD and are passionate supporters of public education. Tim is actively involved in their children’s schools. He frequently volunteers, supporting teachers through reading assistance and mentoring at risk youth. As a pilot, he continues to share his passion with the introduction of a STEM-based aviation program at the local high school.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
I have a vested interest in the performance of Comal ISD and the educational services provided to the community. As a current sitting Board Trustee, I’d like to continue with the progress that we have made throughout the district. This includes implementation of safety and security measures in the district, a strong strategic plan with clear goals for academic achievement and targeting college, career and military readiness. If re-elected, my goals would include managing our growth, maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers and ensuring that the strategic goals are continuing to be met and exceeded.
List the top three challenges facing the district and how you would approach them.
Growth, growth and growth! Comal County is the third fastest growing county in the nation. We are adding over 1000 kids to our school system per year. As a district we are facing unique challenges in planning for the future as we maintain a strong academic focus, and commit to closing any learning gaps created by this pandemic. Our teachers have given so much this year and I believe it is time to prioritize teacher and staff compensation. Maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers has always been a top priority to ensure that our dollars are spent wisely, with a focus on the return of our investment.
How can the district improve transparency with the public?
Three years ago when I first won the School Board Trustee position, I ran on transparency and I have done exactly that. If you pay attention to the school board meetings you will notice that on a regular basis I will publicly call out amendments to the budget or tax savings our district has incurred. I care how our tax dollars are collected, managed, and spent. Our students and taxpayers deserve nothing less.
Jerry Sauceda
Jerry Sauceda is a business owner who served three years on the city’s development advisory committee and five years as welcoming and marketing chair with the New Braunfels Hispanic Business Alliance. He founded The NEW Group, a non-profit organization that cultivates small business referral partnerships seven years ago. He is a Watch D.O.G.S. volunteer at Goodwin Frazier and Clear Spring elementary schools, where he was also a PTA member and volunteer from 2010 to 2017.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
No answer given
List the top three challenges facing the district and how you would approach them.
Communication and engagement with families, students and staff will foster multiple priorities:
• Celebrating diversity through proper representation on the school board. Currently, COMAL ISD comprises over 40% minorities in our student body; yet, representation on the school board does not reflect this. A top priority would be implementation of programs, platforms and participation of families, students and staff that will allow a safe environment for inclusion in our schools.
• Progressive education which focuses on teacher retention and efficiency. In addition, opening conversations on educational tools and career paths in today’s modern day, constantly evolving workforce. Helping students realize their fullest potential and opportunities beyond the classroom.
• Healthy growth through unique partnerships possibly through privatized funding, city/business grants and long-term infrastructure development. Growth in our district can be prepared through land acquisition, proper long-term infrastructure planning, partnerships in privatized funding and willingness to consider use of modern day technologies.
How can the district improve transparency with the public?
The district can improve transparency with the public by having representation on the school board that can relate and sympathize with the demographic of single-member district families, students and staff.
Brittany Soto
My name is Brittany Soto and I’m 19. I am currently a full-time student at St. Phillip’s College. I hope to transfer to a four-year university soon and study law and political science. I work a full-time job as a manager at a local restaurant. I also graduated last year from Canyon High School and I have a younger brother who is in third grade this year.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
Being a recent graduate, I will bring new ideas and insight to the board. I want to serve to ensure that we do our best for our community, teachers, and students.
List the top three challenges facing the district and how you would approach them.
Comal ISD’s board needs greater transparency, more accountability, and better communication with the community. Ensuring all board meetings are live-streamed would be a great place to start. This would create more community involvement and easier access. More community involvement would generate more conversation, and therefore the board’s actions will better reflect community needs.
How can the district improve transparency with the public?
Transparency will come as communication improves. A great for communication would be to share the board meeting schedule on social media. Having someone on the board that understands social media would be able to engage parents, teachers, students, and other community members in the conversation. Comal ISD trustees are elected by the people in their single member districts, but represent everyone in the school district. This is why each board member is important. One simple vote on a decision can impact students for years to come.
Comal ISD District 2
Courtney Biasatti
A life-long resident of New Braunfels and graduate of Canyon High School, Courtney was involved in athletics, agriculture, and community projects. After High School she attended Texas Christian University where she played volleyball and graduated with a BA of Science degree in Human Relations/Mass Communications and a minor in Public Relations. Courtney has been married to husband Joey for 15 years and they have 3 children, Isabella, Adriana and Blake.
Courtney has organized, designed, and implemented youth volleyball programs since 2007. She is currently the Youth Development Director for Ignite Volleyball. Having served on many local non-profit and profit boards, delegate for Comal ISD Council of PTAs, and currently the 2nd Vice President for Hoffmann Lane Elementary PTA her experience prepares her to serve as trustee.
As a mother of 3 children, she understands the importance of excellent student results on safe, secure campuses. As a taxpayer, careful fiscal management and low taxes are also important to Mrs. Biasatti.
“I am often asked why I want to run for school board, and my answer is simple. I have no agenda to seek higher office, I am 100% in it for the kids. I want to be your School Board trustee to ensure our kids, our community, and our future are represented.”
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
I want to serve as CISD Trustee for District 2 to ensure our KIDS, COMMUNITY and FUTURE are strongly represented.
List the top three challenges facing the district and how you would approach them.
The biggest challenge the district will face is growth. We need to push to pass the bond in November. The funding from the bond will allow us to plan and be proactive to the growth in CISD.
Another challenge we are facing is navigating the Covid-19 protocols and regulations. I would approach this topic with an open mind and open communication with my constituents and represented schools.
I believe that it is important to retain great teachers. To combat the challenge in losing teachers, we need to compare compensation plans to surrounding school districts and make necessary adjustments.
How can the district improve transparency with the public?
I believe the school board works for the students, parents, and staff. For this to be accomplished, communication is key. Open, honesty and positive communication needs to be expected from the top all the way down the line and will improve the transparency between the district and the public.
David Drastata
David Drastata has served as the District 2 incumbent since 2009. He went to Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and marketing and is general manager at Walmart. He is married to his wife, Jody Howell Drastata, and has two sons and two daughters, including Joseph, who is a senior at Canyon High School.
Drastata is also Canyon Athletic Booster Club president; is a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus; past president of the Comal County Junior Livestock Association and Canyon FFA Booster Club and former coach with New Braunfels Little League, Team Youth Foundation Football and Upwards Basketball.
Why do you want to serve (or continue serving) on the board of trustees?
I believe in the district’s mission to ensure that every student graduates ready to either serve their country in the military, enter the workforce directly after graduation equipped with the skills to start a successful career, or to continue their education at a post-secondary institution.
Last summer, the district was focused on one primary goal: start school on time safely. In the end, we forged ahead confidently knowing we had a plan to return to school safely and gave parents a choice between On-Campus or Remote Learning. Now, 85% of parents have taken to have their students in On-Campus instruction.
As a result, students in Comal ISD have had the opportunity to compete in athletics, perform in fine arts, and participate in extracurricular activities. In other words, we gave our students the opportunity to be students and reap the benefits of having the school doors open. And we have done this safely, as our data shows us transmission of the virus among students occurs primarily outside of school and not within our hallways.
My intention is to ensure that schools return to full normal this fall.
List the top three challenges facing the district and how you would approach them.
Priority 1: Continued Academic Performance/Student Participation
It is my expectation and priority that we have a full return to normal going into next school year. On-campus only instruction and the easing of restrictions. Full and active participation in and out of the classroom and parents once again encouraged to be a part of activities wherever and whenever they occur. As conditions improve, it is time for the full realm of experiences and opportunities are allowed to return.
Priority 2: Conservative Financial Management
As Comal ISD has continued to grow, we have excelled in maintaining our on-going commitment to keep taxes low. During the past 15 years, the district’s tax rate has fallen from $1.83 in 2004, to $1.39 in 2015, to the current tax rate of $1.27. Comal ISD residents also receive an additional 20% homestead exemption on top of the normal $25,000 homestead exemption granted by the state. This equates to a loss of revenue for the district in the amount of $30 million dollars. We continue to deliver a first class learning environment with supplemental programs and opportunities.
Priority 3: Managing Growth
Our plans to accommodate continued growth remain, with additional schools, land acquisitions, current infrastructure upgrades, expansion and maintenance, and finally partnerships with other local entities where it is beneficial to CISD. The bond package which had been called and would have gone before the voters in May of 2020 will be the centerpiece of discussions this spring and summer for a potential ballot proposal in November.
How can the district improve transparency with the public?
As the Board President in 2012 when we hired Mr. Kim to be our Superintendent one of the key priorities was to improve communication and transparency across the district. Over the years we have done much to promote engagement and involvement and as technology has evolved so have we. The district is always looking for additional ways to communicate with parents, students and stakeholders and remains open to whatever suggestions individuals may have.
Currently we utilize the following avenues and platforms and for a more extensive list please visit the district website:
• Comal ISD Communicator: Delivered weekly throughout the school year providing information on upcoming events and news across the district.
• Facebook – Twitter – Instagram – You Tube. We also use School Messenger to send update messages to parents via telephone, email and text.
• School life: published monthly and contains news and happenings from across the district.
• Online fliers to promote club and related extracurricular activities.
We know that keeping up with what’s happening in your student’s classroom, on the campus and playing field or district at large is important so we will continue the efforts to improve and utilize emerging technologies
