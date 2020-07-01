An apparent conflict between two New Braunfels men early Wednesday resulted in gunfire that sent one of them to a hospital and another to jail, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels police and fire units responded to a call for a gunshot victim at the Gruenewood Villa Apartments in the 300 block of Castlewood Drive around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Officers arrived to find a 27-year old male inside an apartment who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest,” Ferguson said.
The victim, who paramedics determined was in serious but stable condition, was transported by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center. Ferguson said NBPD’s Criminal Investigation Division detectives and Crime Scene Unit technicians worked the scene.
“The preliminary results of that investigation indicate that the victim was shot by a male suspect and that the two knew each other prior to the shooting,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said police initially believed the suspect fled on foot — beginning a neighborhood search that included K-9 officers — they later determined the suspect left in a vehicle. While efforts to locate the vehicle were unsuccessful, police had enough to obtain an arrest warrant.
Around 12:20 p.m. NBPD and Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force officers located the suspect at a gas station in the 3000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 725. Ferguson said Colton Hurley Young, 24, of New Braunfels, was taken into custody without incident.
Young was transported to Comal County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony. Young’s bond was set at $20,000; alleged victim’s condition was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be pending,” Ferguson said.
Later Wednesday, Young was charged with aggravated robbery stemming from a June 20 incident. His bond for that charge totaled $15,000, increasing his bond total to $35,000.
