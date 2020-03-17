Local Nursing homes are restricting visitations and coordinating with hospitals should a resident develop coronavirus symptoms.
Nursing homes are keeping residents inside the community and keeping others besides medical professionals and staff out.
The Comal County Senior Center Foundation suspended all activities but continues Meals on Wheels delivery.
Senior citizens are more susceptible to coronavirus and severe effects because weakened systems make them vulnerable to the respiratory virus which attacks the lungs.
Memory Care of New Braunfels allows families to video call loved ones or even talk through a window. Vivian Wideman, the Memory Care of America regional director of New Braunfels, said the precautions may seem strict but are necessary.
“There’s an alarm for all of us,” Wideman said. “But if we’re taking the right steps, taking necessary precautions and are ahead of the game, I think we will be fine.”
Memory Care also takes temperatures and asks anyone entering if they contacted anyone with coronavirus symptoms or have traveled outside the U.S. recently. Since all residents have dementia or Alzheimer's, the center does not allow them to watch the news because they can not understand it completely.
Wideman said staff do not want to panic and overwhelm residents with too much information. Staff instead continue to sanitize and encourage hand washing.
“We don’t want to alert them in any way,” Wideman said. “They can’t really comprehend what’s going on, we have a couple that are very higher-functioning so we’re very cautious as to what we’re saying around them.”
If a resident has symptoms — cough, fever, difficulty breathing — staff will alert the resident’s physician first. It will notify the CDC in Comal County for safe protocol.
For those 60 or older, the coronavirus case fatality rate is four to seven times higher than for the flu in 2018-2019, according to the CDC.
At Kirkwood Manor, it can refer residents with severe symptoms to Resolute Health Hospital or to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital, said the nursing home’s administrator Kyle Martin.
“For us being in a nursing home industry we are communicating with our local health departments and facilities in the area coordinating things,” Martin said.
It also has prepared a coronavirus emergency manual this weekend, similar to its disaster manual, Martin said. This includes a list of different sanitizing chemicals, state and public health information, rapid response instruction and sample letters of instruction for families and residents.
“We’re encouraging residents that they don’t have to stay in their room but to keep six to eight feet of distance and we informed our staff so we’re keeping an eye on residents,” Martin said.
The Comal County Senior Center Foundation continues food delivery to its four counties: Comal, Wilson, Guadalupe and Karnes, said the foundation’s marketing and funding developer, Bonnie Surratt.
“We have a responsibility to senior citizens who are over 65 and we’re doing this for the benefit of them and not to cause exposure to them,” Suratt said.
Some of the staff will work from home or the office and still manage food auditory and distribution and the center’s day-to-day operations.
“This population is the most susceptible and the most at risk,” Martin said. “Whatever we can do to limit the risk of infection in this facility, we’re on top of it.”
