Harini Logan spelled out the words on her palm calmly during Saturday’s regional spelling bee.
Logan, from the Montessori School of San Antonio, walked away after 24 rounds the winner and will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in July.
The Brauntex Theatre hosted its first Scripps Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, where 20 local students competed to advance to the national bee in National Harbor, Maryland.
The pandemic made organizing it somewhat difficult, but the Brauntex was able to hold families spread out in the seats and wearing masks as they cheered on their loved ones.
“It went beautifully and it went as expected and as planned,” Brauntex production coordinator Risa Miller said. “Our spellers were fantastic, our dream team of judges were amazing. We did a great job, we did exercise social distancing and the CDC guidelines.”
Students came from various educational backgrounds, including New Braunfels ISD, Alamo Heights ISD, charter schools, private schools and homeschooling.
The two New Braunfels ISD spellers were Noah Henson from Klein Road Elementary and Shane Dittmar from County Line Elementary.
The two Comal ISD spellers were Rhett Bennett, from Rahe Bulverde Elementary, and Sara Herrera, from Indian Springs Elementary.
The “voice of New Braunfels” David Ferguson was the pronouncer.
“[The spellers] were a little nervous when they came in for registration and he made them laugh and they felt more at ease when they came in for the actual spelling bee,” Miller said.
The judges were Gretchen Pruitt, New Braunfels Library director, history professor Judith Hoffman from Texas Lutheran University and Bonnie Leitch, an AP English and math teacher.
When it came down to it, only a few spellers remained and advanced together through the last rounds during some close calls. Harini Logan and Aditya Rane from Great Hearts Forest Heights Charter School battled it out in the end.
Rane misspelled “incommunicado” leaving Harini alone to spell the champion word, “purfle” in the last round.
Besides going to nationals, Logan also won a donated family four pack of Schlitterbahn tickets.
Shane Dittmar advanced to round four but misspelled “worrywart.” He said he misheard the moderator but had fun preparing for and doing the spelling bee.
“[I had] practiced a lot,” Dittmar said. “I think I misheard him say ‘worryward.’”
Logan was no stranger to the spelling bee stage but appreciated the change that came with the event’s move to New Braunfels.
“It’s really exciting, it was a new experience and a different location. I was really excited to have won regionals again because I’ve won two times before,” Harini Logan, 12, said.
The seventh grader placed 29th at the national level last time. She said hopefully this time around she will win the nationals.
“There’s definitely a lot of studying involved and because of these uncertain times and COVID I kind of keep my peace of work and study as consistent as I can,” Harini said.
She thanked her family for their support, especially her little brother.
“My family was super excited for me,” Harini said. “They’re really supportive of me and this journey and my brother was probably the most excited. He climbed onto the stage when I won.”
The Brauntex Scripps Regional Spelling Bee sponsors included the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, McKenna Foundation, Veramendi, Stars & Stripes Drive-in Theatre and the New Braunfels Community Foundation.
Miller also thanked all the volunteer New Braunfels teachers who helped out with the event.
The 2021 national Scripps Spelling Bee is scheduled for June 1 to 3.
