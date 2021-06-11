Comal Independent School District’s enrollment could balloon over 1,800 students next school year, the district’s demographer reported to wide-eyed trustees Thursday evening.
“The numbers were so fascinating this year,” Bob Templeton of Templeton Demographics said of his first-quarter report for 2021, which indicated the district’s housing market continued to flourish throughout COVID-19.
The pandemic began in March 2020 and led to the biggest one-month surge in unemployment ever for the San Antonio metropolitan statistical area, from 3.1% to 13.3% that May — outpacing the worst during the Great Depression, Templeton said.
Unemployment fell to 6.5% by March 2021, but not after a drop of 122,000 in statewide school enrollment for 2020-21, compared to an increase of 62,030 in 2019-20.
Not so for Comal ISD, which was one of the few school districts that increased — with 798 more students, or up 3.2% to 25,887 total, just between October and May.
“When you normally see this big of a jump in unemployment you usually see increases in (home) foreclosures, increases in layoffs, and things we’ve never seen like moratoriums on loans and rents,” he said. “But we didn’t see that — we saw the opposite.”
Thanks to new housing starts, closings, inventory, vacant developed lots and future lots planned — the barometers used to project district wealth and enrollment — Comal ISD stands to gain in all categories over the next decade and beyond.
“During the pandemic, the existing homeowners were hesitant to put homes up for sale to not have people going through them (because of the virus), which added fuel to the fire and the housing market just took off,” he added.
Templeton reported the district has more than 3,790 available lots for building, located in 77 actively building subdivisions, with 25,800 lots planned in 24 future subdivisions. He reports work underway on 2,904 lots in 18 subdivisions, and 3,236 future lots with utilities now available for custom home building.
The hottest areas are the usual suspects — along north U.S. 281, where Comal ISD has elementary schools serving Johnson Ranch, Kinder Ranch, Indian Springs and Bulverde, and east of Interstate 35 along State Highway 46 and Farm-to-Market Road 306 and FM 1101.
North on I-35, the planned Mayfair development is projected to add at least 6,000 and perhaps as many as 10,000 residential units in the first build-out over the next 15-20 years, leading to several additional Comal ISD schools by 2040.
Templeton said housing prices and starts could be affected by market changes, especially in cost fluctuations for materials. But he said statewide school enrollments should jump in 2021-22, they could immediately explode in Comal ISD.
The district is basing 2021-22 budgets on 26,954 students. Templeton has two 10-year forecasts — he is firm in projecting 1,119 additional students, 4.4% or 26,569 total, but his “high growth” estimate of 1,869 more students, a rise of a previously unthinkable 7.3% to 27,329 total, is possible.
“Between 2015 and 2020, the Comal ISD grew by 20%, which is more than 4,200 students,” he said. “This year, because you still grew, you caught up by 800 students from the fall snapshot until May. You actually grew more during the school year than all of our (more than 100) clients.”
Last fall Templeton predicted Comal ISD would eclipse 30,000 students by 2024-25 and reach 35,669 by 2029-30. The high growth estimates he presented Thursday accelerate paces of each by two school years.
Trustees, already planning a bond election this November, and two others through 2025 to add six more elementary schools, two more middle schools and a high school, were amazed.
“The 7.3% (growth next year) was based on 2,800 homes generating 1,400 kids, and I’m thinking about the COVID bounce back of an additional 400 kids,” Templeton said. “If you maintain that, you’re going to be looking at 1,400 to 1,500 additional kids — which is not unlike other school districts.
“But the key factor is 3,000 homes — and the district should start looking at planning for that this year and especially how it relates to facilities over the next five years.”
