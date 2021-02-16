Some H-E-B locations in Comal County remain closed Tuesday due to continued rotating power outages.
According to a press release on its online newsroom page, the H-E-B location on South Walnut Avenue at I-35 in New Braunfels and the store in Bulverde will remain closed Tuesday.
The two other New Braunfels locations were not on the closure list as of 1 p.m., but H-E-B says operating hours at its stores could be adjusted based on local conditions.
H-E-B stores that are operating Tuesday are due to close at 5 p.m.
H-E-B management has been adjusting operating hours since the weekend due to winter weather that has dumped ice and snow across the region and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing, which resulted in rolling blackouts throughout the state.
"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the release stated.
Customers could also see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next few days.
The H-E-B and Favor Senior Support phone line will also be closed on Tuesday.
H-E-B said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.
